How celebrities celebrated Fourth of July: Jared Leto to Bella Hadid

It was the Fourth of July holiday in the US on Sunday, which meant that Hollywood's finest were out in force, celebrating everything red, white and blue.

Here, we've rounded up how the A-list celebrated American Independence Day:

Miley Cyrus

Dressing the part, Party in the USA singer Miley Cyrus, 28, wore an American flag skirt for a Fourth of July concert in Las Vegas this weekend.

Jared Leto

Dallas Buyers Club actor Jared Leto, 49, celebrated the holiday with a day on the water, simply captioning his photo, posed in front of an American flag, with four flag emojis.

Reese Witherspoon

As well as posting Instagram Stories as she enjoyed fireworks on the beach with her family, Reese Witherspoon shared a classic Legally Blonde 2 meme.

"Oh my God! You look like the Fourth of July," Jennifer Coolidge's character Paulette Parcelle says to Witherspoon's red, white and blue-adorned character, Elle Woods. "Makes me want a hotdog real bad."

Witherspoon captioned the post: "Bringing back this classic ... Happy 4th of July folks! Important question ... hotdogs or hamburgers?"

Jimmy Kimmel

Chat show host Jimmy Kimmel, 53, also took to the water on Independence Day, enjoying a spot of fishing. The presenter posted a series of three photos, having caught rainbow trout on the angling trip.

January Jones

"I'll be your calendar girl," Mad Men actress January Jones joked on Instagram, posing in a red-striped bikini top and blue bottoms, with the Star-Spangled Banner in hand.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Austria-born former governor of California posted a rousing tribute to his chosen homeland on Instagram, writing: "Happy Fourth of July! I always say that I was born in Austria, made in America.

"This is the store in Graz, [Austria], where I found the magazine that became my blueprint for getting to America when I was just 15. My dreams would have been impossible anywhere else, so today and every day, I’m grateful for the US. And I will always fight for our country to be better every day, because being the greatest country in the world isn’t easy. We have to work [hard] to keep improving. That’s patriotism."

Taylor Lautner

Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, 29, was dressed in head-to-toe red, white and blue, and was jumping for joy with patriotism, with a very picturesque mountain backdrop.

"Happy 4th y’all," Lautner concisely captioned the snap.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid posted a map of indigenous land in the US and Canada on July 4. Instagram / Bella Hadid

Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid, 24, chose to make a political point with her Fourth of July post. The Washington, DC-born model posted a map that shows what indigenous land modern parts of America and Canada are on, sharing the post from Instagram account @soapboxstand.

Soapboxstand captioned the picture: "On July 4, Independence Day, we honour those to whom the land truly belongs. You cannot claim independence when you are perpetually indebted to the Natives whose land, culture and lifestyle you violently seized."

Blake Shelton

Wishing everyone a fun and safe day as we celebrate America! Happy #4thofJuly y’all!!! -Team BS — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 4, 2021

He may well have been busy marrying long-time partner Gwen Stefani, but country singer Blake Shelton took the time to wish his Twitter followers a happy Fourth of July.

"Wishing everyone a fun and safe day as we celebrate America," he wrote.

Coco Austin

Coco Austin, wife of rapper Ice-T, posted a photo with daughter, Chanel, 5, joking: "We're always looking for an excuse to match." The pair donned co-ordinated American-flag-themed dresses for the poolside snap.

Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd, 28, daughter of late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, posted a family snap with her husband, Austen Rydell, and son, Kingston, enjoying the holiday weekend on the water, in classic American style.

The family chose Lake Bruin, Louisiana, for their getaway, enjoying fireworks, pier jumping and boating.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Singer John Legend and his model wife Chrissy Teigen celebrated July 4 from Italy.

The All of Me singer posted a photo of the couple together, simply captioning it, "Happy 4th!"