"I must win this."

It's a mantra I often repeat to myself, not during a competition, but in arguments with my four-year-old daughter.

My daughter blessedly skipped all the scary stages that people warned me about – colicky screaming, terrible twos and being a "threenager" – a playful parenting term for a three-year-old child who acts like a moody, dramatic teenager.

It has been amazing watching her grow into a little person and at four, she is smart, funny and usually calm. Unfortunately, she has also decided that this would be the best age to test her newfound negotiation and screaming skills every other day.

She needs discipline, and I know mainly the "desi" kind – a term commonly used by people from the Indian subcontinent to describe their shared cultural identity. My parents were quite strict and often resorted to what they believed worked best: the threat of corporal punishment.

It's something many Asian and Arab children can relate to. A well-aimed slipper or simply "the look" from my parents was enough to stop me in my tracks. To be fair, it still is.

As a millennial, however, I know way too much about the risk of generational trauma, and I don’t want to pass it on to my children. Gentle parenting is the key, according to parenting experts worldwide, but at seven months postpartum with my second child it’s a tough ask.

Gentle parenting is the key, but at seven months postpartum with my second child, it’s a tough ask. Dona Cheriyan / The National Show caption: Gentle parenting is the key, but at seven months postpartum …

The other day, the firstborn slammed the oven door three times in quick succession, happily ignoring my gentle requests to stop. Out of sheer exhaustion, I finally snapped: "Do that again and I will smack you."

Two minutes later, in the cutest, most matter-of-fact tone, she informed me that she had decided not to close the oven door again. Her choice.

It took every ounce of self-control for me not to laugh. Or cry. Had I just traumatised my child? And what could I have done differently?

This was when I started googling "gentle parenting" and whether it allowed occasional threats. I also asked an expert.

Threats of punishment go against this method, according to Sabreena Akbar, a psychologist at Aster DYU child development centre in Bur Dubai.

“Gentle parenting focuses on empathy, respect and teaching rather than controlling behaviour through fear… The focus is on teaching the child what to do, rather than frightening them into obedience,” she says.

“Set a few clear, consistent boundaries and communicate with them calmly. For example: ‘I know you are playing, but it’s time to go to bed. You can be upset and I’m still going to help you get ready for sleep’.”

Gentle parenting doesn’t have to involve long-winded negotiations, adds Akbar.

“Parents can calmly state the limit, follow through with an appropriate consequence and consider what may be behind the behaviour such as tiredness, frustration, overstimulation or difficulty communicating.”

After these inputs and my research, I sceptically tried out some of the tips. I am happy to note that the style works for the most part. But like all good solutions, it needs to be customised.

Staying firm and repeating the consequence for an action were wins. It did involve 15 minutes of my trying not to lose my cool as she screamed in steadily increasing volume and pitch. Limiting options also helped: only two choices for breakfast or nothing; watch TV for five more minutes or play in the bath for five more minutes. She almost always chose the option I wanted. It was like magic when it worked.

Staying firm and repeating the consequence for an action were wins. Dona Cheriyan / The National Show caption: Staying firm and repeating the consequence for an action wer…

However, when she screamed the word "no" in varying tones for no apparent reason, I informed her not so gently that I would not respond until she calmed down – which wasn't in line with the method.

There are also many situations, inevitably, where I can’t stick to the rules of playing nice. In those moments, she cries and declares that I am not her friend and that she wants me gone from her sight. My happy compliance doesn’t please her, which is as much satisfaction as a desi mum can expect.

“When a child doesn’t respond, parents should not feel that they have failed at parenting," Akbar says. "Children still need clear, consistent boundaries and sometimes they need less explanation and more structure.”

Through this process of trial and error, I have also made a freeing realisation. I have no problem being the bad cop. In fact, I relish it. Put it down to my generational trauma.

I am aware that this might continue to be my role for some time, as I wait for my son to join the circus and repeat all of this. The first few years of milk-sated adoration that I received from the two of them must sustain me for the next two decades.

My mum, of course, guffawed as soon as I said "gentle parenting". After years of being the bad cop, she is my best friend now. So I know I'll get my turn to be a friend. Until then, all I can do is try to win at the game of raising a kind and polite person.