Post-partum care in the UAE: What’s available for new mothers?

For new mothers in the middle of sleepless nights, feeding on demand and recovering from the birthing experience, asking for – or even recognising the need for – support can often fall low on the list of priorities.

Post-partum care, particularly in the newborn stage, is incredibly individualistic, and luckily the UAE has a number of groups and organisations to help new mothers through the sleep-deprived stage and beyond.

“Post-partum support can be very practical," says doula and birth and breastfeeding support specialist, Lala Langtry White. “It can be physical: supporting recovery from the birth; helping women access pelvic health physiotherapy; or other appropriate clinical care.

"It can be feeding support, whether someone is breastfeeding, pumping, combination feeding or formula feeding. It can be newborn education and reassurance, gently growing parental confidence without doing it for them.”

Emotional support, be it from friends or professionals, is one of the most important elements of post-natal wellbeing. Getty Images Show caption: Emotional support, be it from friends or professionals, is o…

But emotional support is equally important, White adds. "Having somebody who asks, ‘How are you?’ who actually has the time and confidence to hear the answer without necessarily needing to fix.”

Sleep advice and support

With no concept of time or day or night and unable to soothe themselves, newborns sleep as and when they need to with no thought of schedule or routine.

“The first weeks aren't about teaching anything,” says Anna Baker, the founder of Sleep Baker, a sleep consultancy that works with babies and children up to the age of eight. “A newborn can't self-settle, can't tell night from day, and has no body clock at all until somewhere around three months. The first phase is feeding, warmth, contact and getting everyone through. What you can do is lay foundations."

Several online services offer one-to-one sleep coaching for parents, or group courses and workshops they can take part in. Getty Images Show caption: Several online services offer one-to-one sleep coaching for …

This includes ensuring there is light in the morning, and dark at night, full feeds rather than constant snacking, and getting newborns used to their own space for some sleeps, "even if half the naps still happen on someone's chest", says Baker.

“By six months you've got a different child. They’ve got a body clock, they can connect sleep cycles, they can learn. That's when teaching becomes possible, and it's usually when families come to us.”

But an array of local experts and services are available to answer questions and provide practical and hands-on advice for parents throughout different stages.

Nurture2Sleep, led by nurse, midwife and health visitor, is a sleep-coaching service led by Julie Mallon, who works to “create nurturing bedtime rituals that foster emotional security and long-term wellbeing",

Lullabies, a service established by registered nurse and paediatric sleep consultant Lisa Adair, helps parents and guardians with all aspects of sleeping, from naps to night-weaning. Adair offers one-to-one sessions as well as group courses.

Group workshops and social meet-ups with mums experiencing similar stresses are advised for first-time parents. Getty Images Show caption: Group workshops and social meet-ups with mums experiencing s…

Nourishment for new mothers

Cooking and designated meal times might be put on hold temporarily, but everyone in the house, especially the new mother, still need to eat. Getting the right amount and right type of calories is a vital part of aiding birth recovery and breast feeding.

Meal services designed for post-partum mums can take the stress out of not only cooking, but also grocery shopping.

Yummy Mummy delivers “thoughtfully crafted meals designed to nourish and support wellbeing and ease the mental load”. Meal plans start from Dh2,850 a month for pregnant, post-partum and breastfeeding mothers, with dishes including a very berry and almond power oats pot, harissa chicken and veggie traybake, and spinach and herb salmon Florentine on the menu, along with snacks such as tomato broth and caramel and pecan pie.

Basiligo offers a post-partum menu that is low in sodium to reduce swelling and inflammation, and includes healthy fats to boost energy and stabilise hormones. Basiligo Show caption: Basiligo offers a post-partum menu that is low in sodium to …

Basiligo offers a post-partum menu that is “low in sodium to reduce swelling and inflammation, and includes healthy fats to boost energy and stabilise hormones”. From Dh1,049 for a five-day plan, options include courgette and bell pepper eggless savoury muffins for breakfast, cumin lime and black bean and quinoa salad for dinner, and cinnamon and nuts and seeds cookies as a snack.

Other post-partum meal plan delivery services include Nutri, which has a nutrition consultation with any full-meal package, and Right Bite, whose “Made for Mums Meal Plan” allows you to choose your preferred calorie intake around which a plan is then designed.

Yummy Mummy is a food delivery service specialising in post-partum care in the UAE. Yummy Mummy Show caption: Yummy Mummy is a food delivery service specialising in post-…

Maternal mental health

Specialised post-partum support focuses on maternal mental health at all stages of motherhood. Speaking to a psychologist who specialises in pre and postnatal issues ensures new mums receive care tailored to the hormonal, physical and emotional shifts that are unique to the post-birth period.

“Psychological support can involve helping parents identify practical adjustments that make room for their own care, while remaining attentive to their emotional wellbeing and any symptoms that need assessment or treatment,” says Rita Figueiredo, psychologist and managing director of Peninsula Psychology, which offers individual and couples therapy during the post-partum period.

“A central concern is whether they are doing enough, doing it well enough and making the right decisions for their baby. Feeding, sleep and development can become sources of doubt, particularly when mothers receive conflicting advice," adds Figueiredo.

Several counselling and mental health services in the UAE offer one-to-one sessions developed towards supporting new mums. Getty Images Show caption: Several counselling and mental health services in the UAE of…

Thrive Wellbeing Centre in Dubai offers a dedicated maternal mental health unit and maternal wellbeing checks, while Maudsley Health in Abu Dhabi offers counselling and treatment for post-partum depression.

At Sage Clinic, adult and perinatal specialist psychologist Yasmeen Ibrahim works with “individuals and couples navigating infertility, pregnancy loss, post-partum difficulties and identity transitions in parenthood".

“Mothers need spaces where they can speak honestly about the whole experience, alongside reliable help with everyday responsibilities," says Figueiredo.

Building your village

“When I announced I was pregnant, around 25 ladies reached out and I created a little group on Instagram,” says Dubai-based teacher-turned-content creator and new mum, Coral Stevens. “This group has literally been the best support network ever. I do recommend trying to join groups or finding other ladies pregnant around the same time so you can connect, ask for advice and so on. Join mum groups, go to the midwife breakfasts, connect as these relationships will be so important pre and post-partum.”

Coral Stevens formed a group of about 25 women also experiencing pregnancy for the first time when she announced her own on social media. Coral Stevens Show caption: Coral Stevens formed a group of about 25 women also experien…

Building a community is what inspired Juliane Landelle to found Mama Tribe UAE and The OM Journey. “When I started Mama Tribe, I was a new mum myself and had just moved to the UAE,” says the mother of three. Mama Tribe is a community supporting pregnant women and mothers with children up to six years old. Its aim is to be a space to make friends and find local support.

“I quickly realised that there were many resources available for babies and children, but much less space dedicated to the woman going through the enormous transition of becoming a mother," says Landelle. That's where the idea to build her own community came from, which developed into The OM Journey, which provides "awareness and support around the journey into motherhood.

The OM Journey, which recently ran a group retreat, aims to raise awareness and support around the journey into motherhood. Om Journey Show caption: The OM Journey, which recently ran a group retreat, aims to …

Currently preparing to open a post-partum sanctuary in Abu Dhabi, Landelle says that each group supports women at different stages of motherhood.

Post-partum groups in the UAE include options that offer community and conversation online and others where members meet in person.

“Virtual village” Mama Hub is an excellent resource allowing parents to find groups by emirate, area and the type of class or activity they would like to join, for example.

Maz Hakim, Virgin Radio Dubai presenter, and host of the podcast Help! I'm Having a Baby! says having a village around you can make a big difference. Maz Hakim Show caption: Maz Hakim, Virgin Radio Dubai presenter, and host of the pod…

Elsewhere, The Mum Club hosts events for members including breakfast clubs, walking clubs and fitness sessions such as padel and reformer pilates.

Dubai Mums Meet connects its members through events that include restaurant and nursery play dates, mum’s fitness and wellness sessions, and bumps and babies mornings.

“I think having a village around you is incredibly important after you have a baby, but when you live abroad, that village can look very different,” says Maz Hakim, Virgin Radio Dubai presenter, host of the podcast Help! I'm Having a Baby! and expectant first-time mother.

If family do not live nearby, that village can become friends and even professionals on hand to help. “My advice would be to build your village before you need it. Talk to your partner, speak to your family, research the professional support available and know who you can call," says Hakim.

"You might not end up needing every service you've looked into, but knowing that support is there can make those first weeks feel much less overwhelming.”