First luxury postnatal retreat opens in UAE – but are they worth it?

The idea behind a postnatal retreat is centuries old. It stems from the adage “it takes a village” and generally involves allowing new mothers to rest and recover, while others help care for their newborn during that precarious postpartum period.

Across Asia, there are many different traditions and trends. In China, for example, pei yue, or confinement nannies, provide support and care at the parents' home.

In South Korea, over the past couple of decades, postnatal retreat centres called sanhujori, similar to hotels, have become commonplace. Stays last up to a month and include healthy food, light exercise and general pampering, with prices ranging between $2,000 and $5,000 for two weeks.

Baek-il is another South Korean tradition, where mums and babies rest for the first 100 days after birth and on the 100th day they celebrate.

In Europe, where universal healthcare is the norm, it isn't quite a retreat, but nurses or midwives will make home visits to make sure mums are doing well, often tending to any birth wounds or offering lactation guidance.

The UAE's first postnatal retreat

In other parts of the world, new parents are often left to figure it out for themselves. This can be particularly daunting for people living away from their own families, which is the case for many in the UAE.

This has led to a rise in modern-day postnatal retreats across Asia and the US, with mums, babies and, in some cases, even dads checking into an upscale hotel for a week or two of pampering.

Sandrine Chaker, who has two children and lives in Dubai, launched the UAE's first postnatal retreat last November. Blissful Beginnings has packages available at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai and Park Hyatt Dubai.

Sandrine Chaker has set up Blissful Beginnings. Photo: Blissful Beginnings

She was inspired after having her children very close together. “I was essentially pregnant for two years and I was very lucky to have smooth pregnancies,” she tells The National. “The birth went OK, but the return home was much more difficult.

“I was not prepared for the shock. There was such a gap between my expectations of motherhood and my reality. So when I left the hospital after two days, I returned home to our nanny, but it was all about my baby.

“My mum came to visit, but she was here only for a couple of weeks, then she had to leave. My husband was working a lot, so I found myself completely lost.

“I went through so many different phases, feeling overwhelmed, powerless, not good enough for my baby. And these are terrible feelings to have as a mum.”

A rise in luxury offerings

Chaker's is a common story, particularly among expatriates who live away from their families. It was the same for Boram Nam, a South Korean mother living in the US.

Nam set up Boram Care, a luxury postnatal retreat in New York, where packages start at $2,700 for three nights. It invites mums, dads and babies to relax in a lavish space with lactation, feeding assistance and basic baby care, with a team available 24/7.

Blissful Beginnings is similar, with customisable programmes built around five pillars, including emotional support, holistic wellness therapies, nutrition, counselling and lactation guidance, as well as childcare and bonding activities. It also offers up to 15 therapies, from breathwork to yoga and reiki.

There are various packages available and dedicated rooms with special amenities, with prices at Mandarin Oriental from Dh6,000 ($1,634) a night for a team of four to six specialists working with you and 24/7 support. Park Hyatt rates start at Dh3,500 ($952) a night. There is a minimum booking of three nights and mothers can join up to one year postpartum.

Regular room rates at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai range between Dh2,500 and Dh12,000. Photo: Mandarin Oriental

“I looked into these types of retreats in Asia and felt this was definitely missing in Dubai,” says Chaker. “The postpartum care we have is centred on childcare with episodic parental support. So you can have a midwife coming for two hours, then checking on you over text or WhatsApp.

“I don't think this is what we need. I think what the mum needs is action. What I really wanted was 24/7 support from a team of experts in different fields taking care of me, helping me to heal and recover, to get back on track very quickly.

“Helping to empower mums entails giving us the right tools and techniques to feel that I can actually take care of and manage properly this little sweetheart in my hands.”

A matter of affordability

Nikki Oliver, a midwife in the UK, says these types of retreats can be good for people who don't have a strong support network in the postnatal period.

“However, while it's good to encourage rest and assist mums and dads in the first few days or weeks of their journey, I also feel investing in support that will come to your house, where you will be living with your baby day to day, is beneficial,” she says.

Oliver adds it takes longer than a week to get to grips with the changes parenthood brings. “It's also a cost issue," she says. "These retreats are exclusive, not a lot of people are in that bracket financially.

“It would be nice to see more support services in the postpartum period that were within the realm of affordability.”

Blissful Beginnings also offers a postnatal retreat at Park Hyatt Dubai. Photo: Park Hyatt

Caridad Saenz, who works with the Doulas of Dubai Organisation, agrees. “It's essential to evaluate whether such retreats align with your needs and parenting philosophy before making a commitment,” she says.

She says retreats are not for anyone who has a tight budget or special medical needs, prefers personalised care, is hesitant about being away from older children or would rather stick closer to their personal support system.

Travelling overseas for a postnatal retreat can also add unnecessary stress for both mums and babies, who are still acclimating to their new roles and familiarising themselves with their home environment, Saenz adds.

But for mums who have had uncomplicated births or are living with postnatal depression, these retreats can be a gift.

Chaker says she has had overwhelmingly positive feedback from her clients so far. “I have had some mums telling me they returned home looking at a brighter future,” she says. “This gives me a stronger reason to believe this service should be a must for everyone.”

Boram Care has also received plenty of positive feedback since it was established in 2022.

Saenz says it's clear postnatal retreats can offer valuable support, particularly for expat families. “While these services come at a cost, for those who can afford it, they serve as a sanctuary of support, ensuring that families are well-tended to when they are most vulnerable.”