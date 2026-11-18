Skin cycling, slugging, skin streaming, HD-ready skin … It seems a new beauty trend springs up every week across social media, generating millions of posts, comments, likes and followers.

One trend has outlasted the rest to become part of daily beauty vernacular: Korean beauty, also known as K-Beauty.

Gaining traction in Western markets in 2011 when Korean BB creams went mainstream, the multi-step routines, sheet masks and unusual ingredients, such as snail mucin, that have come to epitomise the trend first went viral on Instagram and YouTube around 2015 and have been a beauty mainstay ever since.

“Social media has transformed the way people discover and approach skincare, making information about ingredients, routines and treatments far more accessible,” says Latifa Elnour, chief executive and founder of UAE skincare brand Ashri Skin. Elnour adds that as a result, consumers are more informed, but there can be a downside.

Studying social media skincare advice

Social media's most popular skincare videos are often not created by dermatologists. Getty Images Show caption: Social media's most popular skincare videos are often not cr…

A new study of K-Beauty social videos found that misleading online claims that can lead to skin issues are, given the very small sample size, alarmingly common. A September report by the European Dermatology-Venereology Society (EADV), which analysed popular Korean skincare and “glass skin” routines on TikTok, found that almost 95 per cent of a pool of 38 TikTok videos contained at least one misleading claim.

It also found that 84 per cent failed to account for different skin types, 45 per cent promoted excessive combinations of active ingredients without appropriate safety guidance and 32 per cent promised instant results.

With upwards of 4 million TikTok videos on the subject, labelling all K-beauty or skincare social videos as harmful is reductive; however, it reflects consistent findings on online health and beauty advice. A June 2025 study by the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, for example, found that teen-targeted skincare videos put teenagers at risk of lifelong skin allergies, as an analysis of 100 of the most-viewed TikTok skincare videos found an average of 11 potentially irritating active ingredients per video. Another study from the University of Chicago found nearly half of the health videos they analysed contained non-factual information.

“The volume of content can also make it difficult to distinguish reliable advice from trends and marketing claims. As a pharmacist, I often see people layering multiple active ingredients because they have seen them recommended online, which can compromise the skin barrier and lead to sensitivity rather than results”, adds Elnour.

Beyond the often unqualified advice, issues also arise from the expectations such videos create. “I believe social media has contributed to unrealistic expectations about skin,” says Dr Dilruba Begum, specialist dermatologist at RAK Hospital. “As people increasingly compare their natural skin with images they see online, often without realising how much filters, editing and lighting can influence the final appearance.” She adds: “I sometimes see patients concerned about minor unevenness, even when their skin is perfectly healthy.”

Normal skin features are increasingly being viewed as imperfections, Dr Begum adds. “We can improve skin texture, tone and overall quality with appropriate treatments, but it is important to have realistic expectations.”

Risks of pursuing 'glass skin'

“Glass skin” is the term given to a complexion that is perfectly smooth and hydrated, free of blemishes, pores and freckles, and it is one of the most popular K-Beauty trends. Although videos showing glass skin have usually been heavily edited, beauty fans still try to emulate the look with multiple products.

K-beauty can involve many steps and products, but promises of 'glass skin' can be misleading. Getty Images Show caption: K-beauty can involve many steps and products, but promises o…

“The main risk is using products that are unsuitable for your skin type or condition,” says Dr Jihan Ghali, aesthetic GP at Kaya Wellness and Longevity Clinic. “Incorrect advice can lead to irritation, allergic contact dermatitis, acne flare-ups, hyperpigmentation and damage to the skin barrier. What works for one person may be harmful to another.”

Social media beauty videos posted by influencers often don’t contain medical or dermatological advice or information.

“Skincare is not a one-size-fits-all approach. A product that works well for someone with oily, acne-prone skin may be unsuitable for someone with dry or sensitive skin,” Dr Begum explains.

“The presence of underlying conditions, such as eczema or rosacea, also needs to be taken into account. I would also advise against diagnosing and treating every rash, breakout or dark patch based on online videos. Different skin conditions can look similar but require different treatments. Identifying the actual problem is essential before choosing the right skincare approach.”

A spike in multi-step beauty routines

Viral K-beauty routines began as 10-step night-time regimens and seven-step morning routines, but 12- to 15-step methods have become increasingly popular.

Products usually include cleanser, exfoliator, toner, essence, ampoule, serum, sheet mask, eye cream, lightweight moisturiser, night cream and sleeping face pack.

Viral K-beauty videos can encourage up to 15 products in an evening routine. Getty Images Show caption: Viral K-beauty videos can encourage up to 15 products in an …

“More products do not necessarily mean better results,” says Dr Ghali. “A simple, consistent routine consisting of a gentle cleanser, moisturiser and broad-spectrum SPF 50 and 50+ or tinted sunscreen is usually enough. Additional treatments should address specific skin concerns rather than follow trends.

“One problem I encounter is the overuse of exfoliating products and potent active ingredients. Some people believe that burning, redness or peeling means a product is working, but these can actually be signs of irritation,” says Dr Ghali. “Persistent inflammation can damage the skin barrier and may worsen pigmentation, particularly in skin that is prone to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.”

Why you should listen to dermatologists, not influencers

“What surprised us most was how consistently basic safety information was absent,” said EADV report author, Dr Maria Lucia Paysano. “Only one of the 38 videos mentioned irritation risk, only two addressed sun protection, none mentioned contact dermatitis risk and none recommended consulting a dermatologist.”

A study has shown how videos targeted at teens could create long-term skin irritation. Getty Images Show caption: A study has shown how videos targeted at teens could create …

The report also noted that “nearly 82 per cent [of videos] were created by non-physician influencers, 11 per cent by beauty brands and eight per cent by other beauty content creators; none were produced by dermatologists.”

Dr Begum advises patients to introduce active ingredients gradually rather than starting several new products at once.

“This makes it easier to identify the cause if irritation develops and allows the skin time to adjust. A well-planned routine with suitable ingredients is far more useful than combining multiple products without understanding how they work together,” she explains.

Why do we fall for viral beauty videos making misleading claims?

“Often, we’re buying the hope rather than the outcome,” says Dr Sarah Rasmi, psychologist and founder of Thrive Wellbeing Centre. “It’s common to suspect a result isn’t achievable but still lean into the idea that it ‘might work for me.’ Psychologists call this ‘optimism bias’, and it can be a powerful driver of online shopping.”

She adds: “The routine itself is also rewarding. Following a skincare routine is a calming, predictable act of self-care in a very uncertain world, and it feels good to control something, even if it's something small.”

Increasingly complex beauty routines can often give the false impression of credibility, especially when dermatological terms are used or products which include ingredients that have gone viral such as polydeoxyribonucleotide from salmon DNA, hypochlorous acid and azelaic acid.

“A 20-step routine looks serious and effortful, so the claims attached to it seem more believable,” concludes Dr Rasmi. “There’s also a commercial incentive, as influencers are likely to earn more when they promote multiple products. This isn’t necessarily deliberate deceit. Often, influencers aren’t experts and don’t fully grasp the nuances or impact of what they share. But that doesn’t absolve them, or the brands behind them, of the responsibility not to mislead.”