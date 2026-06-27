Non-invasive facials for lifting, brightening, tightening and hydration in the UAE

If you've long been a facial-getter, you might recall that even until a decade ago, that typically meant a cleanser, a light massage and, if going for the full hour rather than the express, a mask before the moisturiser at the end.

Today, the industry has so much more to offer. “Advances in skincare science, technology and ingredient delivery systems have transformed facials into highly personalised treatments designed to address a range of concerns and support long-term skin health,” says Misyura Ulyana, senior aesthetic beauty laser therapist at Sequoia Clinic in Dubai.

A facial is one of the fastest-developing areas of beauty treatments, and what it constitutes has expanded to include the use of lasers, ultrasound, DNA, tailored infusions, LED lights, radiofrequency and even the use of artificial intelligence for 3D mapping of the dermis, alongside traditional serums or drainage and massage techniques.

“The facials available today range from traditional spa treatments to advanced concern-focused procedures,” says Rosie Osborne, who divides her time between Dubai’s Browz Clinic and both Mandarin Oriental hotels in Dubai, where she serves as resident skin specialist. “Facials can be divided into four categories: maintenance, corrective, regenerative and holistic. Ultimately, a facial should be tailored to what the skin needs at that moment, rather than following trends or a one-size-fits-all approach.”

Dermatologist Victoria Scott-Lang says facials can complement invasive facial treatments such as Botox, fillers, peels and facelifts. Photo: Victorua Scott-Lang Info

For Dr Victoria Scott-Lang, a dermatologist at Cornerstone Clinic in Dubai, facials serve as a complement to injectable and invasive skin treatments, such as Botox, fillers, peels and facelifts, which remain undeniably popular.

“Facials can provide a temporary improvement in skin appearance, improve hydration and leave you looking fresher and more radiant. And because there is little or no downtime, facials can be a good option for patients looking for a quick boost before an event,” she says, adding: “For many patients, they form part of a broader approach that may also include medical-grade skincare, laser treatments or carefully selected injectable procedures,” she says.

Here are six facials to consider depending on your skin's needs.

Fire & Ice facial

Where: RAK Hospital, Ras Al Khaimah

Best for: Resurfacing the skin

Price: From Dh500 for 45 minutes

The treatment uses a mask made with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and botanical extracts. Photo: Pexels Info

The likes of Beyonce, Jennifer Lawrence and Charlize Theron are all fans of this globally popular facial, particularly before red-carpet events, as it provides an instant glow with no redness or downtime.

Designed to gently resurface the skin while simultaneously hydrating and soothing it, according to Dr Meeth Atawane, specialist dermatologist at RAK Hospital, “it bridges the gap between a traditional facial and a superficial chemical peel, making it an excellent option for patients seeking visible skin rejuvenation without the recovery time associated with more intensive procedures”.

The Fire phase involves applying a resurfacing mask containing glycolic acid, citric acid, retinol and niacinamide to exfoliate dead skin cells, stimulate cell turnover, improve skin texture and enhance overall radiance. The Ice phase involves the application of a cooling, soothing mask enriched with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and botanical extracts.

“Patients typically notice brighter, more radiant skin, smoother skin texture, reduction in dullness, softening of fine lines and enhanced overall skin glow,” says Dr Atawane.

The Rosie Glow

Where: Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Dubai

Best for: Tailored skincare

Price: From Dh1,700 per session

Rosie Osborne says bespoke facials are important in a market crammed with treatments. Photo: Rosie Osborne Info

“Healthy skin should always come before correction, so traditional and holistic facials are more important now than ever,” says Osborne, who believes personalisation is key in skincare.

“Hands-on facials are incredibly effective for maintaining glow and overall skin health between more advanced procedures,” she adds.

Osborne's favourite treatment, The Rosie Glow, encapsulates her signature skin philosophy and keeps her celebrity clients – Sienna Miller, Jessie J, Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing – coming back.

“It’s not one fixed protocol, but a personalised approach that adapts across my locations and to the individual,” she says. “It’s built around skin longevity – the belief that real results come from working with the skin’s own ability to repair and renew itself, not against it.”

Each bespoke treatment combines three pillars: exfoliation, hydration and stimulation, to support collagen production and create bright, healthy skin. She says: “It’s a regenerative, non-invasive approach, and the results keep improving long after the treatment ends.”

Super Anti-Ageing Facial

Where: Sense, A Rosewood Spa, Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Best for: Lifting and firming

Price: From Dh1,200 for 75 minutes

Sense spa's Evgeniia Noskova recommends a facial using Dr Barbara Sturm products. Photo: Evgeniia Noskova Info

The spa offers four facials from leading aesthetics doctor Dr Barbara Sturm, each with a focus on skin glow, anti-pigmentation, tension release or anti-ageing.

For assistant spa manager, Evgeniia Noskova, the Super Anti-Ageing Facial is the most “results-driven” treatment.

“It begins with gentle yet effective cleansing, followed by intensive hydration using hyaluronic acid,” she explains. “Potent anti-ageing actives are then infused into the skin, complemented by Dr Barbara Sturm’s signature lifting massage technique, designed to stimulate circulation, improve elasticity and sculpt facial contours.”

The complexion is left looking visibly radiant and feeling rejuvenated thanks to enhanced elasticity and resilience, a strengthened skin barrier and improved regenerative function.

Natura Bisse Inhibit Facial

Where: Sensasia Spa, various locations, Dubai

Best for: Smoothing wrinkles and skin correction

Price: From Dh630 for 60 minutes

Sensasia founder Salina Handa is a fan of facials and invasive treatments working in tandem. Photo: Salina Handa Info

When asked to pick her current favourite treatments, Salina Handa, founder and creative director of Sensasia Spas, says she's a fan of facials and invasive treatments working in tandem.

“Think of it as infrastructure versus architecture,” she says. “Injectables build the structure. Facials maintain the infrastructure that holds everything together – barrier integrity, hydration, circulation and cellular health.”

Handa says the Natura Bisse Inhibit Facial is suitable “for anyone in the injectable cycle. Powerful bio-remodelling actives combine with advanced massage techniques to deliver visibly softened wrinkles and genuine correction – not temporary plumping.” She suggests getting the facial every three weeks between Botox appointments to actively extend and enhance those results.

Sequoia Signature Facial

Where: Sequoia Clinic, Dubai

Best for: Uneven skin tone

Price: From Dh999 for 90 minutes

Results-focused facials use a range of tools and methods to soften fine lines and achieve glowing skin. At longevity clinic Sequoia, the focus is on facials that address several concerns at once, from signs of ageing and pigmentation to redness and rosacea-prone skin. They also incorporate technologies such as HydraFacial, microneedling, mesotherapy devices and LED light therapy.

“The Sequoia signature facial combines advanced skincare ingredients, a specialised massage and personalised Heleo LED therapy,” says Dr Parisa Khonsari, a specialist in aesthetic and integrative medicine.

The process utilises a blend of vitamin C, glycolic acid, tranexamic acid and anti-ageing peptides to target dryness, pigmentation, uneven skin tone, fine lines, enlarged pores and congestion. “The pressure point massage helps relieve tension and boost circulation, while LED therapy supports healing, collagen production and overall skin health,” says Dr Khonsari.

Promising visible transformation in a single session, the facial works “before an event or as part of a long-term skin health plan”, she says.

Bio-Microneedling Facial

Where: Sophie Milnes @beautybysophiedxb, Mira Oasis, Dubai

Best for: Stimulating the skin’s natural repair processes

Price: From Dh700 for 60 minutes

Sophie Milnes says a non-invasive microneedling treatment involves microscopic spicules derived from sea sponges. Photo: Sophie Milnes Info

“The best facial is not necessarily the most advanced one; it’s the one that addresses your individual skin concerns and goals,” says skin specialist Sophie Milnes.

But as far as trends go, she lists regenerative microneedling facials as a go-to right now. The treatment uses ingredients such as exosomes, highly concentrated serums derived from human stem cells, polynucleotides (salmon DNA), NAD+ and peptides to stimulate the skin's natural repair processes and enhance cellular function.

“Clients see improved skin texture, increased collagen production, better hydration and a brighter, healthier complexion,” she says. “These treatments focus on long-term skin health rather than surface-level concerns.”

If it's a non-invasive treatment you're after, Milnes says bio-microneedling “reflects the shift towards regenerative skincare”.

This uses microscopic spicules derived from sea sponges on the outer layer of the dermis – rather than metal needles – to naturally stimulate skin renewal and collagen production. It improves skin texture, reduces pigmentation and refines pores for a brighter complexion and natural-looking results.