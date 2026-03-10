Digital peels and endolifts: Minimally invasive treatments transforming skincare in the UAE

As facial aesthetic technology advances, so do consumer trends and desired outcomes.

Now, it's increasingly possible to have striking results, a natural finish and minimal downtime, meaning the “overdone” look of yesteryear is fading further into history.

“The era of obvious enhancement is fading,” says Dr Punam Bijlani, a consultant plastic surgeon at Al Zahra Hospital, Dubai. “In its place is something far more sophisticated. It is not about erasing age, but about restoring strength.”

Treatments are also moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach, towards bespoke sessions that are personally tailored to age and skin type.

“Precision technology allows practitioners to tailor intensity and coverage with remarkable accuracy,” says Dr Richard Devine, an aesthetic specialist at Cornerstone Clinic, “marking a significant step forward in personalised cosmetic dermatology.”

Here are four minimally invasive treatments that, say cosmetic doctors in the UAE, will grow in popularity this year.

1. MultiFrax laser facial rejuvenation

What is it? An advanced fractional laser therapy that uses dual wavelengths simultaneously to treat both superficial and deeper skin layers simultaneously.

Is it invasive? Non-invasive.

How it works: Also known as a digital peel, this fractional laser treatment takes between 30 and 60 minutes, and works to resurface, tighten and rejuvenate skin with minimal downtime.

“Delivered through a precision handpiece, it creates microscopic channels of energy within the skin, stimulating collagen and elastin renewal while leaving surrounding tissue untouched for rapid healing,” says Dr Devine. “Rather than masking imperfections, MultiFrax works at biologically activating the skin’s own renewal processes, making it remarkably versatile for fine lines, pigmentation, acne scarring, uneven tone, enlarged pores and sun damage.”

The treatment can be used on the face, neck, chest and hands, and patients can expect mild redness for up to three days,

“Over the weeks following the treatment, collagen production increases, texture refines, tone brightens and elasticity improves,” says Dr Devine. “The result is not an artificial change, but a luminous, rested, naturally youthful complexion that evolves progressively.”

Cost: Dh3,500 per session

2. Symphony regenerative lift

What is it? A comprehensive facial-rejuvenation lift focusing on stimulating the skin's natural collagen production and creating a tightening effect.

Is it invasive? Minimally invasive.

How it works: The Symphony regenerative lift combines three technologies to lift, contour and improve skin texture.

“First the Multifrax laser stimulates collagen and elastin production to treat dull complexion, visible pores, fine lines and uneven texture,” says Dr Maurizio Viel, plastic surgeon at Cornerstone Clinic. “Endo Therma DAS uses radiofrequency to stimulate neocollagenesis, improving skin firmness and elasticity for a visible lifting and tightening effect. Then we use fourth-generation resorbable barbed thread design for advanced facial rejuvenation. It combines structural lifting with active sustained released, encapsulated hyaluronic acid to improve skin quality.”

Used to treat the face and neck, the hour-long treatment is carried out under a local anaesthetic and patients can expect mild swelling.

Dr Viel says: “Full results are visible after two weeks, with the effects lasting a year and a half.”

Cost: From Dh15,000

Endolift

What is it? A diode treatment that works in the infrared wavelength.

Is it invasive? Minimally invasive.

How it works: “Endolift is positioned for people who want results that can be like a facelift surgery without the downtime,” says Dr Nitin Sethi, medical director and head of training and innovation at Kaya Wellness & Longevity. “It is especially relevant for those experiencing sudden sagging and deflation following rapid weight loss.”

Endolift works in four different ways, starting by creating selective thermolysis to generate heat in the area to cause a controlled thermal injury. This leads to tissue contraction, neocollagenesis and lipolysis, which supports tightening, improved tissue quality and controlled fat loss.

“In terms of facial focus, it can improve jawline contour and neck skin quality, and delivers a mild to moderate face-lifting effect,” says Dr Sethi. “It can also be used with liposuction in cases of increased fat deposition, and combining it with biostimulatory threads or injectables can augment results and help them last longer.”

The treatment takes about 90 minutes with some bruising and swelling expected, along with short-term pins and needles and dysesthesia (unusual touch sensations, such as itching or cooling). The effects can take up to three months to show.

Cost: From Dh2,999

Bio-structural regenerative lift

What is it? A treatment that positions biostimulatory materials such as polycaprolactone along the face’s key structural vectors.

Is it invasive? Minimally invasive.

How it works: “Ageing is not simply about losing volume. It is about the gradual weakening of the face’s support system meaning ligaments loosen, fat pads descend, dermal thickness reduces,” says Dr Bijlani. “The visible signs – jowls, folds, heaviness – are secondary effects of deeper structural change.”

This is where the biostructural regenerative lift comes in. Rather than placing fillers into obvious hollows, biostimulatory materials are positioned in places such as lateral cheek, jawline hinge, temples and chin to act as temporary scaffolding, stimulating the body’s own collagen production over time.

The approach uses AI-assisted imaging to map structural weakness before injecting, taking about an hour, with the results lasting up to two years.

“The result is not an instant transformation, but a progressive strengthening of tissue,” says Dr Bijlani. “Over eight to 12 weeks, the mid-face subtly lifts, the jawline sharpens and the skin appears denser and more resilient. Importantly, nothing looks added. Patients look supported.”

Cost: From Dh8,000 to Dh18,000