Sennheiser HD 480 Pro review: Going back to basics in a wireless world

It's been a while since I've used a pair of cupped headphones for an extended period – the last ones were the Nothing Headphones (1) – because I've truly preferred earbuds. But there's something about the former that gives that distinct feeling of serenity allowing you to shut out the world and become completely immersed in the music.

And whenever I’m on my first playthrough of a console game, it’s almost guaranteed I’ll be using an old, trusty pair. But right on cue as I grind through my “new” Xbox pick-up NieR: Automata (I know it’s ancient by gaming standards, but it’s awesome), I get to test Sennheiser’s latest professional audio device, the HD 480 Pro.

Germany-based Sennheiser specifically says this device is for studio use, so audio professionals might want to listen to this.

No-nonsense

The HD 480 Pro doesn't have any fancy design or novelties, but it does seem to tell you it means business; its minimalistic aesthetic – something that in our opinion is an important factor when it comes to gadgets in general – contributes to its appeal.

Right out of the box, you get the headphones, a coiled and generously long three-metre cable with the classic 3.5mm head and screw-on 6.35mm adapter and a carrying bag. Not bad for its Dh1,549 price tag. The higher-end Plus version, meanwhile, swaps out the bag for a travel case and adds premium pads for the earcups, but goes for Dh1,749.

The Sennheiser HD 480 Pro headphones come with a protective case. Photo: Sennheiser Show caption: The Sennheiser HD 480 Pro headphones come with a protective …

And don't bother looking for a Bluetooth connection, because it doesn't have one. Bluetooth has connection lags (no matter how minuscule they are), can have unstable connections and compression issues, among others, which professional users in studio cannot afford to have. Now if you want to use it with your Apples and Samsungs, you'll need a sold-separately USB-C adaptor for that.

In the zone

Holding the HD 480 Pro gives you the notion that it's one sturdy device. It's not that heavy, roughly 270g, according to its spec sheet; honestly, I tend not to prefer lighter headphones because there's something about “feeling” them on your head that makes the experience more immersive.

The cups fit snugly on your ears, providing a seal that expectedly blocks the outside world, and the added foam on the headband provides additional comfort. The device itself doesn't fold, so that, for example, would take up more space in a bag. The cups, however, can swivel either way.

Do note that it only has passive noise cancellation, meaning it relies on the physical components to fend off noise (active noise cancellation, a term that you may be more familiar with, uses added stuff like mics and chips to basically repel unwanted sounds).

Also, having them on while wearing glasses isn't much of an issue; in fact, it helps lock the latter better. Added bonus for accessibility – there are Braille markings for those who need them, ensuring that it's easy to properly wear them.

The Sennheiser HD 480 Pro only uses a wired connection. Photo: Sennheiser Show caption: The Sennheiser HD 480 Pro only uses a wired connection. Phot…

And there's really no question when it comes to sound quality. We find it very well-balanced with good bass and crisp output. From classics like Spandau Ballet's True and Sade's Smooth Operator, to Nirvana's All Apologies and the insanity that is Dragon Force's Through the Fire and Flames, it was just immersive all-around.

Another thing we really loved about it is how relaxing it can be at low volumes; it's easy to sit back, relax and even fall into a slumber while having one of those ASMR tracks like falling rain or cafe jazz music.

Worth it?

At its price point, the Sennheiser HD 480 Pro is a solid (and probably long-term) investment, even for studio people and audiophiles, who we assume would want the most reliable equipment.

It's the overall combination of immersive sound, snug fit and simple-yet-elegant design that hits the spot for us. Words might not do justice for it, so it's really better to just hear it out.