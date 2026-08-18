Queen Rania shares first photos of newborn twin granddaughters Talia and Rania

Queen Rania of Jordan has shared the first photos of her newborn granddaughters, days after her daughter Iman welcomed twin girls with her husband, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.

The images, shared on social media on Monday, show Queen Rania and King Abdullah II cradling the newborns, whose names have been revealed as Talia and Rania.

“Healthy, happy and finally here. We’ve been waiting so long to meet you, Talia and Rania,” Queen Rania wrote. “Congratulations Iman, Jameel and sweet big sister Amina!”

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania with their granddaughters. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court Show caption: King Abdullah II and Queen Rania with their granddaughters. …

Princess Iman and Thermiotis welcomed the twins on Friday, with the Royal Hashemite Court announcing their arrival that day. The couple are already parents to daughter Amina, who was born in February 2025.

“Praise be to Allah, the bestower of the most beautiful gifts. The most merciful has honoured us with the arrival of our precious twin daughters: Talia and Rania. We ask Allah to bless and protect them and to fill their lives with light, blessings and happiness,” the couple shared in a joint statement.

The names of the newborns carry meaning in Arabic. Talia is associated with “morning dew” or “gentle dew”, giving connotations of freshness, beauty and renewal.

Queen Rania holding the twins in her arms. Photo: Queen Rania / Instagram Show caption: Queen Rania holding the twins in her arms. Photo: Queen Rani…

Rania, meanwhile, comes from an Arabic root associated with gazing or looking intently, and is often interpreted as “one who gazes”. The latter name also carries a particularly personal connection for the family, as one of the twins shares her name with her grandmother, Queen Rania.

The announcement comes after Queen Rania revealed early last month that the couple were expecting their second child.

Sharing a photograph of Princess Iman with her husband and their daughter, Amina, Queen Rania wrote on Instagram: “A new joy on the way.”

“The grandchildren club is growing, and we couldn’t be happier for Iman, Jameel and soon-to-be big sister Amina!” she added.

The Royal Hashemite Court said Princess Iman and Mr Thermiotis were blessed with twin girls on August 14. It added: ''The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to Princess Iman and Mr Jameel, as well as to Their Majesties King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this happy occasion.''

Princess Iman, 29, is the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania. She married Thermiotis, 32, in a ceremony at Beit Al Urdun Palace in Amman in March 2023.

Thermiotis was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994 and is of Greek descent. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and has worked in finance in New York.

The couple welcomed their first child, Amina, in February 2025. Queen Rania announced her granddaughter’s birth on social media, sharing photographs of the newborn with members of the royal family.

Their daughter's Arabic name, Amina, is the feminine form of Amin, which means “trustworthy”. Aminah, spelt with an h, is also the name of Prophet Mohammed's mother.

Both Amina and its variation, Amna, mean safe, caring and honest. It also means trustworthy, reliable, faithful, secure and protected.