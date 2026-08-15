Jordan's King Abdullah II to visit China as Iran war hits kingdom's economy

Jordan's King Abdullah II is to make an official visit to China on Monday, as the Iran war takes a toll on the kingdom's economy.

It will be the king's first trip to China since 2015. King Abdullah will meet China's President Xi Jinping and "representatives of leading Chinese companies to discuss opportunities for expanding economic co-operation", the Royal Palace said in a statement on Saturday.

The King is to be accompanied by an "economic ministerial delegation", the palace said. The countries are set to sign co-operation agreements during the visit, the palace added, without offering details.

Jordan is a close ally of the US, China's main economic rival, and is dependent on Washington for aid. Several thousand US troops are stationed in the kingdom under a defence pact.

Jordan, as well as Gulf states, has been a target of Iranian attacks since the regional conflict began in February this year, owing to the presence of American troops on the kingdom's soil. China has not condemned the attacks by Tehran or its proxies.

In December last year, King Abdullah met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Amman. Mr Wang said after the visit that Jordan was a "stabilising force in the region" and that "bilateral relations have maintained sound and stable development".

China accounts for one fifth of Jordan's imports, the biggest share of any country. The costs of those imports have increased sharply as a result of the increased risks and disruption to shipping between East Asia and the Middle East.

The Jordanian economy has been stagnant since the 2008 global financial crisis and has taken another hit from the war this year.

Last month, the kingdom faced dozens of Iranian attacks. No deaths or serious injuries have been recorded, but an Iranian attack in July killed three American soldiers at an airbase in eastern Jordan.