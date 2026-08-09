What your feet can tell you about your overall health

With many elements of health to monitor, our feet can often be missed off the list. But if the latest TikTok trend is anything to go by, they are stepping into the limelight when it comes to health hacks and beauty trends.

Many users across the platform are pouring Epsom salt into a tray on the ground, then standing or gently moving their feet around in it for 10 minutes before bed. Users claim the salt-stepping practice helps lower cortisol levels and increase serotonin. They suggest it leads to a good night’s sleep by combining the effects of the magnesium in the salt with the practice of grounding.

“Many people find soaking their feet or lower legs in warm water with Epsom salt for 10 to 15 minutes before bed to be relaxing,” says Susan Jacob, physiotherapist at Aster Cedars Hospital and Clinic in Dubai. “From a physiotherapy perspective, the main benefit is likely from the warm water, which helps muscles relax, improves local circulation and creates a calming bedtime routine.

"While Epsom salt contains magnesium, there isn't strong scientific evidence that significant amounts are absorbed through the skin or that it directly improves sleep. However, if it helps you unwind and you enjoy it, it can be a safe part of your bedtime routine.”

An indicator of overall health

A TikTok trend involves stepping into salt at night. Photo: Adobe Show caption: A TikTok trend involves stepping into salt at night. Photo: …

With an array of medical conditions producing symptoms that can show up in the feet, there are a surprising number of indicators of wider health. Diabetes, for example, commonly affects the feet first through nerve damage, reduced sensation, foot ulcers and delayed wound healing, while peripheral arterial disease can cause cold feet and pain when walking.

Arthritis can appear as foot pain owing to sore, stiff or deformed joints, and symptoms of heart failure, kidney disease and liver disease can all present first in the feet and ankles through swelling.

“The feet are often called the ‘window to your health’ because they can reveal early signs of disease before symptoms appear elsewhere,” says Dr Shahdan Kotb, a specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation at RAK Hospital.

“Changes in the feet may reflect problems involving blood circulation, nerves, joints, skin, or internal organs. For example, cold feet may indicate poor circulation, numbness may suggest nerve damage and swelling can be linked to heart, kidney or liver problems. Changes in skin colour, wounds that heal slowly, and unusual nail changes may also signal underlying medical conditions.”

Day to day foot health

It doesn’t take much to keep feet happy and healthy, with daily check-ups key. “Things like fungal infections may lead to cracked skin or thickened nails, so inspect your feet daily,” says Kotb.

“Wash and dry feet thoroughly and moisturise dry skin but avoid rubbing cream between the toes. It’s important to stay physically active to improve circulation and have regular foot checks if you have diabetes.”

Well-fitting shoes are another vital component of keeping feet healthy. They should avoid compressing the toes, allow natural foot movement while maintaining stability, and provide adequate support.

The trend for barefoot shoes should be approached with caution, says Jacob.

“They are not suitable for everyone,” she adds. “They can increase stress on the calf muscles and Achilles tendon during the transition period and may worsen symptoms in people with plantar fasciitis, severe flat feet, arthritis, or diabetic neuropathy. I recommend a gradual transition over several weeks or months if someone wants to try barefoot shoes. Foot strength, flexibility and individual biomechanics should be assessed before making the switch.”

Then, there is turning to a wellness or medical practice that promotes overall well-being through the feet.

Feet-first approach to well-being

Reflexology

This has its roots in ancient traditional Chinese, Indian and Egyptian medicine. It works by applying pressure to specific points on the ears and is based on the idea that the body is divided into 10 equal vertical zones running from the top of the head down to the toes and fingers. It suggests that organs and body parts connect directly to corresponding toe or finger areas.

Practitioners claim they can gain insights into health or bodily issues through connected pressure points. More immediately, the practice can improve circulation, reduce pain and aid relaxation by triggering the parasympathetic nervous system.

For those who cannot make it to the reflexology spa, shoes are available that purport to offer the same effects as a reflexology session.

“Reflexology shoes have raised nodules or textured insoles designed to apply pressure to specific areas of the foot based on reflexology principles,” says Jacob. “Some people report temporary relaxation or a massage-like sensation and they may improve comfort or increase awareness of foot pressure. However, there is no strong scientific evidence that reflexology shoes treat internal organ conditions or improve overall health through pressure points.

“I view reflexology shoes as a comfort or wellness product rather than a medical treatment. They should not replace exercise therapy, proper footwear, or evidence-based rehabilitation.”

Grounding

Walking barefoot is said to calm the nervous system. Photo: Adobe Show caption: Walking barefoot is said to calm the nervous system. Photo: …

By far the cheapest and most accessible wellness option is grounding – or more simply, walking barefoot. The practice has existed forever, but came to the forefront of the modern wellness movement in about 1998. Since then, a wealth of products has sprung up, from grounding mats to stick-on patches, all claiming to replicate the feel of the earth beneath your feet.

But practitioners agree that nothing beats the feeling of ditching your shoes and connecting to the ground.

“Being barefoot in nature allows us to feel connected to the earth,” says Pavan Nihalani, a hypnotherapist at Illuminations Wellbeing Centre in Dubai. “This simple, sensory contact with the world helps us to balance against the stresses and pressures of modern life, and acts as a check when we get caught up in material pursuits.”

Medical studies appear to back up holistic claims about the health benefits of grounding. A 2015 study published in the US National Library of Medicine found that “contact of the human body with the surface of the Earth [grounding or earthing] produces intriguing effects on physiology and health. Such effects relate to inflammation, immune responses, wound healing, and prevention and treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases".

The most popular places to practise grounding are on grass, soil or sand. “Being barefoot in nature changes the way you experience the environment,” says Shalin Balasuriya, Co-Founder of Spa Ceylon. “You are no longer simply looking at nature. You are physically connected to it through texture, temperature and movement. Grass, soil and sand all feel different beneath the feet, and that sensory change naturally brings your attention into the moment.”

Walking on sand is particularly pivotal, Balasuriya explains, as the surface is constantly shifting. "The feet and lower body have to adjust with every step, which can make walking feel more intentional. At the seashore, this is combined with the sound of the waves, the movement of the air and the openness of the horizon. It becomes a complete sensory experience, rather than simply a form of exercise," he adds.

Acupuncture

Acupuncture points in the feet can be accessed to help with insomnia or anxiety, experts say. AFP Show caption: Acupuncture points in the feet can be accessed to help with …

A cornerstone of traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture is said to help the feet by improving blood flow, reducing swelling and easing tight muscles. The placement of extremely slim needles in specific points can help to block pain signals, allowing the body to heal.

Scientific research into the benefits of acupuncture is patchy, with most studies carried out on mice, making the treatment’s much-touted anti-inflammatory benefits largely anecdotal. The most common foot problems acupuncture is used to treat include plantar fasciitis, peripheral neuropathy, Achilles tendinitis and arthritis. Acupuncture uses needles to open blood vessels and bring fresh oxygen and healing cells to damaged tissue.

"In traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture is a holistic treatment system that considers the co-ordination of acupoints throughout the entire body," says Zhenxing Xu, a doctor at You Kang Medical Clinic. "There are six major meridians that run through the feet. During treatment, we may select certain points on the feet, but we also combine them with points on the legs, the body and the torso.

"There are some effective acupoints located on the feet, such as the Anmian point. The scientific name of this acupoint is Taichong, or Liver 3, LR3. It is used to soothe the liver and relieve stagnation and it can be very helpful for insomnia caused by anxiety."