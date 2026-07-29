Do your nails need a break this summer? Tips and trends for nail health

The heat and slower pace of summer naturally encourage a more laid-back approach to everyday life. In the beauty world, hot weather and humidity also inspire a shift towards low-maintenance looks that require less effort without compromising on style – and that applies just as much to nails as it does to skin or hair.

The hotter months are the ideal time to embrace the season’s nail colour and shape trends or allow nails to rest or regrow between treatments.

“Healthy nails should look smooth, clean and consistent in colour, without persistent yellowing, dark marks, lifting or deep grooves,” says Neda Farahany, founder of We Nails Dubai. “They should feel strong but still slightly flexible, not extremely hard, thin or brittle. The surrounding skin should also feel comfortable, without redness, swelling, pain or excessive dryness.”

Do nails need a break?

“Prolonged nail exposure to polish or acrylic damages the nail at a deeper level,” says Dr Rakesh Kumar Mishra, specialist dermatologist at Aster Cedars Hospital & Clinic. “It may lead to dry, lustreless nails, which have abnormal colour changes, are very brittle or break easily.”

French tips and almond-shaped nails are trending. Photo: We Nails Info

He adds: “Not only do nails become thin and weak, they also can become secondarily infected and can cause different types of nail bed allergic reactions, causing permanent damage.”

Constantly wearing polish, gel or acrylic nails can adversely affect nail health due to the chemicals, UV light curing and removal.

“Not every client needs to take a fixed break if their natural nails remain healthy, and the application and removal are carried out correctly,” says Farahany. “However, when the nails become damaged, thin or sensitive, I recommend taking a minimum break of one to two weeks.

“During this time, the nails should be kept shorter and regularly moisturised with cuticle oil and hand cream. The good thing about nails is that they eventually grow out.”

How to give nails a rest

Nails do not necessarily need a rest period between properly applied acrylic sets, as it depends on the nail health of the individual.

Quote Nails are made of keratin and do not breathe; they receive nutrients through the bloodstream, not through exposure to air Ruby Barreau ,

founder and creative director, March14 Beauty Residence Dubai

For varnish wearers, a break of two or three days between standard manicures can be beneficial, while for acrylic or gel nail fans, a rest of a week or two is recommended for minor damage and between three and six months for severe damage to allow for a full growth cycle.

Nail varnish and false nails do not affect oxygen to the nail because nails do not need to “breathe”. Comprising dead cells, they get all their oxygen and nutrients from blood flow.

“The idea that everyone should remove all products and ‘let the nails breathe’ is one of the biggest myths in professional nail care,” says Ruby Barreau, founder and creative director, March14 Beauty Residence Dubai. “Nails are made of keratin and do not breathe; they receive nutrients through the bloodstream, not through exposure to air.”

She adds: “If a nail has become over-filed or weakened, we generally recommend stepping down to a lighter reinforcement system rather than leaving the nail completely exposed. An unprotected thin nail bends more easily, experiences greater mechanical fatigue and is often more likely to split during everyday activities. Recovery should focus on protecting the nail while healthy growth replaces damaged keratin.”

Expert tips for strong summer nails

Oiling and moisturising are key to maintaining and supporting nail health between salon visits.

“Daily cuticle oil is one of the simplest yet most effective habits because it improves flexibility and reduces brittleness. A flexible nail is significantly less likely to crack than a dehydrated one,” says Barreau. “Limiting prolonged exposure to water and detergents, wearing gloves for household cleaning and avoiding using nails as tools all reduce repetitive mechanical stress.

“Nutrition also plays an important role,” she adds. “Protein, iron, zinc and essential vitamins all contribute to healthy keratin production.”

Constantly wearing gel or acrylic nails can adversely affect nail health due to the chemicals, UV light curing and removal. Getty Images Info

Experts also stress the importance of going to the salon to remove polish and acrylics and not being tempted to pick them off yourself.

“Avoid biting, picking or peeling off gel polish, and never use your nails to open containers,” says Farahany. “Keeping weak nails slightly shorter can also help prevent further breakage. A balanced diet containing adequate protein, iron and other essential nutrients also supports healthy nail growth.”

Summer nail trends to try

This season's nail trend colours range from barely-there and light pastel hues, including the year’s enduringly popular butter yellow, to classic French tips and bright maximalist colours.

“Consider softly rounded, squoval [square-oval] or natural almond shapes,” says Farahany: “Sheer milky pinks, glossy nudes and translucent ‘naked nail’ finishes remain popular. We are also seeing soft summer shades such as lavender milk, butter yellow, pistachio, seafoam green and pale sky blue.”

Daily cuticle oil is one of the simplest yet most effective habits because it improves flexibility and reduces brittleness. Photo: We Nails Info

She adds: “For nail art, French tips, tiny polka dots, delicate fruit or floral details and negative space designs are popular. We are also receiving many requests for natural colours, cat-eye and chrome, which have been trending for some time.”

For Barreau, personalisation has emerged as a key trend, with clients seeking custom looks that complement their own style. She notes that clients are requesting 3D nail art, hand-painted designs and highly personalised creations.

“Nails have become an extension of fashion, almost like jewellery. What has changed most is the client’s mindset,” she says. “Rather than choosing one signature style, people now switch according to the occasion: minimal-look nails for everyday life and expressive designs for holidays, events and celebrations.”