A history of marine life in Dubai Marina as stingrays are spotted in the shallow waters

If you've walked by Dubai Marina in recent weeks, you've probably noticed a more active presence of sea life.

While schools of fish are visible at almost any time of day, a lucky few have spotted what appear to be cownose rays swimming through the waters.

This week, rays were snapped swimming close to the surface by Dubai Marina Walk.

While not unheard of, sightings are not frequent, as certain conditions are usually required.

Typically, ray fish species can be spotted during the spring. They're also more likely to be seen when waters are calmer, which is now the case as boat traffic slows amid ongoing caution due to the Iran War.

The last time such sightings happened on a semi-regular basis was at the height of the pandemic, when temperatures and traffic conditions mirrored what we see today.

But there have been many sightings of various creatures in Dubai Marina and nearby waters over the years.

Eagle rays

In the quiet days of spring 2020, several ray species were snapped within the marina waters.

In April, videos of cownose and eagle rays were shared online. The latter are much larger than their cownose cousins, with longer tails. They are distinctive, thanks to their spotted pattern.

Eagle rays are native to the Arabian Gulf and Indian Ocean where the water is warm, and are sometimes seen by divers off the UAE coast.

Although they are deep swimmers, eagle rays are often sighted near the coast because of their feeding habits, relying mostly on crustaceans and small fish for fuel.

In 2022, a new species of eagle ray was discovered in Abu Dhabi. The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi announced in April of that year that the species (Aetomylaeus wafickii) had been discovered from specimens collected in the Arabian Gulf during a 2016 survey to assess fish stocks.

Bryde’s whale

A whale swims off Bluewaters Island in Dubai Marina in 2022 Info

In January 2022, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, shared a clip on social media that appeared to show a whale swimming around Dubai Marina.

It was believed to feature a Bryde’s whale, one of few baleens that inhabit tropical and subtropical waters all year round.

“Truly a rare and beautiful creature to watch,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote in a caption accompanying the footage, which was shot by the crew of My Ocean Company, based in Dubai.

Pronounced 'broodus', the Bryde's whale is part of the baleen species and belongs to the same family as blue and humpback whales.

Bryde's whales are most likely to be spotted in the UAE during winter, as this is a migration period for the mammals and Gulf waters are a prime feeding spot.

They are recognisable thanks to twin blowholes on the top of their head (noticing steam puffs in the water indicates whales are just beneath the surface). If you get close enough, they can be identified by the three parallel ridges across their heads, a pointed snout, lean body and charcoal colour.

Whale shark

An image posted on social media in 2015 of a whale shark in Dubai Marina Info

Back in 2015, when social media was nothing compared to what it is now, even this sighting set platforms abuzz. During the last few days of August, a gentle giant of a whale shark was seen gracefully swimming in and out of Dubai Marina.

While a glimpse so close to shore is rare, their presence in the Gulf seas isn't. Many who work on or near the waters have reported seeing them annually.

And summer months are the high time for sightings, as whale sharks are attracted to the abundance of plankton during this season. Most of the whale sharks around the Arabian Gulf are thought to be juveniles, as the area is a great feeding ground, with limited wider dangers.

At the time, experts told The National that the creatures were generally harmless but best left alone. A representative for The Lost Chambers aquarium at Atlantis The Palm at the time said: “It’s very important we try to focus on preserving the local marine species of the UAE, in particular sharks.

“We need to celebrate the native species of the UAE … the general public learn to not fear sharks but to celebrate their existence.”

Whale sharks are recognisable firstly by their size. Adults can reach 24 metres, with juveniles typically between about two and nine metres. They are dark grey and have a unique white spot, with a striped pattern.