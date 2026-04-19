The joys of cross-cultural friendship: ‘It broadens your world massively’

With the UAE home to more than 200 nationalities, forming friendships with people from other countries is a way of life.

Exposed on a daily basis to others who call the Emirates their home, whether at the workplace, on the school run or through social clubs, you can turn to cross-cultural friendships to stay connected as well as strengthen ties and tolerance.

“It broadens your world massively. You’re constantly learning, whether you realise it or not, and it makes life more interesting,” says broadcaster Jono Hayes. With everything from offices to gyms being international spaces, barriers naturally break down, he adds, making such friendships the norm rather than the exception. “It has made me a more rounded person.”

Recent regional conflict has strengthened everyday bonds, making the need for understanding and togetherness more important than ever. Here, five residents share how their multicultural relationships have contributed to their lives, outlooks and personal growth.

Jono Hayes, broadcaster, Ireland

Jono Hayes moved to the UAE from Ireland 16 years ago, making many friends along the way. Photo: Jono Hayes Info

With over 16 years in the UAE under his belt, the broadcaster moved to the UAE with the intention of spending one year and ended up staying longer owing to “the lifestyle and opportunities”.

“Coming from Ireland, your circle tends to be quite similar culturally,” he says. “When I moved, I assumed I’d end up mostly socialising with other Irish or British expats, but that just isn’t how Dubai works. You naturally end up surrounded by people from everywhere.”

For Hayes, the diverse cultural mix that makes up his circle of friends happened organically over time, and while differences are celebrated, it becomes second-nature to focus on similarities.

“It’s a real mix,” he says. “Some of my closest friends here are not only Irish and British, but also South African, Lebanese, Egyptian and Emirati. That’s pretty typical of Dubai – your social circle ends up being diverse without you even really trying. It's what I love about its melting pot nature.”

While at first you might notice cultural differences, such as food rituals, sense of humour and even communication styles, eventually these become part of everyday life. Most people you meet are open and gracious, says Hayes. “Everyone is in the same boat, away from home, so people are much more willing to connect.”

Hayes, who recently launched the podcast Still Talking with Jono & Rich with his friend and Dubai 92 radio presenter Richard Hanes, credits his time in the UAE with broadening his mindset as well as helping him grow personally and professionally.

“You realise very quickly that there isn’t one ‘normal’ way of doing things,” says Hayes. “Whether it’s attitudes to work, family, money or socialising, everyone has a slightly different approach. It makes you more adaptable and less judgemental. It’s also made me more aware of how to communicate better with different personalities and backgrounds,” he adds.

He describes how these friendships become deeper quicker than they might back home. “Your friends are effectively your family, the ones you can rely on and turn to – and I love that about the UAE.”

Haya Bitar, leadership and personal transformation expert, Saudi Arabia

Haya Bitar says she's become more open-minded and adaptable after interacting with people from other cultures. Photo: Haya Bitar Info

Having moved to Dubai from Saudi Arabia in 2014, Haya Bitar credits life in the UAE with exposing her to a range of friendships that cross borders.

“Over the years, my social circle has grown to include people from India, the Philippines, the UK and South Africa – something I hadn’t fully anticipated before moving,” she says. “What surprised me most is how quickly cultural differences fade once you connect on a human level.

“Through these friendships, I have gained a deeper appreciation for different perspectives, traditions and ways of thinking, becoming more open-minded and adaptable in the process.”

Bitar credits the UAE with making it “incredibly natural” to meet and get to know people from all over the world in one place.

Quote What surprised me most is how quickly cultural differences fade once you connect on a human level Haya Bitar ,

leadership and personal transformation expert

“I believe cross-cultural friendships are essential in today’s interconnected world, helping to break down stereotypes and build genuine understanding,” she says. In Dubai, she says, people from all over the world live and interact side by side, creating an environment where diversity isn’t just present but “truly part of everyday life”.

Walid Tebarki, Pilates and yoga teacher, France

Living in the UAE made Walid Tebarki realise how far the value of acceptance can take a country. Photo: Walid Tebarki Info

“What surprised me the most is how natural it feels to live among people from different religions and cultures,” says Dubai resident Walid Terbaki, who describes himself as French with an Afro-Arab background. “Despite people expressing themselves in their own way to align with the upbringing, culture and religion of their nationality, the UAE’s outlook makes it incredibly easy to connect through shared values and energy, irrespective of what differences may exist.”

Working as a Pilates and yoga teacher at The Hundred Wellness Centre in Dubai means Terbaki constantly meets different people, and he admits to being taken aback at how easy it was to form connections.

“I have friends who come from very different backgrounds,” he says. “These include Lebanese, Emirati, British, Indian and Filipino, to name but a few. I didn’t expect to have the opportunity to connect so easily with so many cultures and make friendships with other nationalities. It had educated and enriched me.”

It becomes clear that, despite differences, “we share our common humanity” he says.

Tebarki adds that living in the UAE has taught him perspective when looking at the world, and he credits the Emirates with fostering a can-do culture.

The nation's focus on coexistence and openness is brilliant for personal growth, he says. “It made me realise that what often feels like a big issue elsewhere doesn’t have to be. I believe that in the UAE, there is more acceptance and less focus on unnecessary divisions compared to other countries.”

Athina Theodoridi, skincare entrepreneur, Greece

For Athina Theodoridi, 'understanding how people were brought up and what shaped their values' is an important piece of the puzzle. Photo: Athina Theodoridi Info

Athina Theodoridi has lived in the UAE for eight years, after five years living away from home previously, and she chose to launch her skincare brand Thy Skin in the Emirates.

“Over time, it has become more than just a place to live; it’s where I’ve built my routine, my work and my community,” she says. “One of the things I value most about living in Dubai is how naturally diverse friendships become. My circle includes people from the UK, Lebanon, India, South Africa, Germany, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. It doesn’t feel forced, it just happens. Over time, you realise how much it shapes the way you see things.”

For Theodoridi, making friends with people from different countries extends to gaining a deeper understanding of their backgrounds and traditions.

“Understanding how people were brought up, what shaped their values, and why they make certain choices gives you a different perspective,” she says. “That process has been very interesting and has helped me understand people on a much deeper level.”

Such interactions make you question your assumptions, she explains. “I’ve learnt not to project expectations on to others, and to accept people for who they are rather than who I expect them to be. That has been very important for me.”

Sarit Shefer, stylist, UK

Sarit Shefer enjoys seeing the friendships her children have made with others from all over the world. Photo: Sarit Shefer Info

The UAE’s multiculturalism was one of the things that attracted the British stylist to move to the Emirates with her family three and a half years ago.

“What surprised me most is how different, yet how similar we all are,” she says. “Whether it’s a love of fashion or simply the common experience of waiting together at the school gates with other mums who just want the best for our children, meeting people in the UAE often creates an instant bond.”

Shefer details how much she has learnt from her friends, especially through their differing outlooks to traditions. “They’ve taught me that humour doesn’t always translate – particularly dry British sarcasm,” she says.

“I’ve also loved learning how different cultures celebrate the same holidays. For example, the way Brits and Germans celebrate Christmas can be quite different, each with its own traditions. It’s a constant reminder of how rich and varied our world is.”

Experiencing motherhood in the UAE has been another lens through which Shefer views such friendships, particularly those her children have formed.

“I think it’s incredibly important for my children to be exposed to different cultures, traditions and faiths,” she says. “The UAE, particularly through its international schools, creates a unique environment where this happens naturally. My children have friends from Singapore, China, Lebanon, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, Greece and many European countries, which is such a privilege.”