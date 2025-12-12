Sole DXB 2025: Five must-try food concepts at this year’s festival

As Sole DXB rolls around for another year, it’s not just the music and fashion drawing crowds. The festival, which takes place at D3 until Sunday, also gives food lovers a chance to check out restaurants that reflect the city’s creativity, diversity and evolving dining scene.

From Zohran Mamdani-inspired smashed patties and Asian-influenced comfort dishes, to contemporary Middle Eastern desserts and experimental ice cream flavours, here are some to check out this weekend.

Known for its Bull Burger, which was named the UAE’s Best Burger in 2022 and placed third at the World Food Championships in Dallas, the home-grown brand is bringing a special dish to Sole DXB: the Mamdani. Inspired by the newly elected mayor of New York City, it features double Wagyu patties, American and Swiss cheese, grilled jalapenos and caramelised onions, pressed into toasted, crunchy bread.

Varak

Known for its contemporary reinterpretation of Middle Eastern desserts, it began as a home-based operation in 2002, with a focus on fresh cakes. Since then, it has expanded its menu to include cookies, chocolates and healthy snacks such as nuts and granola.

MamaFri

The home-grown Asian restaurant is introducing a menu inspired by Mitsu – a name that translates to “three valleys” in Japanese – brought to life through three dedicated stations: wok, fry and steam. The concept takes a street food approach while showcasing the brand’s interpretation of Asian-influenced comfort dishes.

Neo Temaki

Neo Temaki, which is making its debut at the festival, offers a Japanese dining concept created by Dubai-based chefs Neha Mishra and Panchali Mahendra. The focus is on temaki-style hand rolls, reinterpreted through a contemporary lens while maintaining an emphasis on balance, freshness and technique.

Noon (Ice Cream)

Noon adds a playful element to the festival with its experimental ice cream flavours, which range from the unexpected to the deliberately provocative. Intended to spark curiosity and conversation, the brand’s approach leans into novelty while maintaining a strong sense of identity, making it a popular stop for those looking to try something out of the ordinary.

Sole DXB runs until Sunday; tickets start at Dh350

