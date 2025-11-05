Zohran Mamdani made a pledge to New Yorkers in Arabic - here's what it means

In his rousing victory speech, Zohran Mamdani appealed to all New Yorkers, promising a city government for everyone.

Yet he specifically addressed minorities and the under-represented, saying he and his supporters will usher in a new generation.

There were three words, spoken in Arabic, to represent his promise: "Ana minkum wa ilaykum", which translates to, “I am of you and for you".

The saying is one that Arabs use to stress belonging and trust. The statement brought a small round of applause from those congregated at Mamdani HQ who understood it – and wider applause once translated.

He promised not to waver on fighting the scourge of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

Mr Mamdani speaks near-fluent Arabic and used the language to connect with Arab voters during his campaign.

That included a viral social media video released in the last stretch of the campaign in which he said: “I am like your Syrian son-in-law”, in a nod to his Syrian wife, Rama Duwaji.

In his viral video, he said: “My Arabic needs some work, but despite that I want to ask for your support on November 4.”

While he speaks with a Levantine accent, he breaks into Egyptian dialect when petting a cat, showing his adept understanding of the language.

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

