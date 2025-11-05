Zohran Mamdani made a pledge to New Yorkers in Arabic - here's what it means

In his rousing victory speech, Zohran Mamdani appealed to all New Yorkers, promising a city government for everyone.
Yet he specifically addressed minorities and the under-represented, saying he and his supporters will usher in a new generation.
There were three words, spoken in Arabic, to represent his promise: "Ana minkum wa ilaykum", which translates to, “I am of you and for you".
The saying is one that Arabs use to stress belonging and trust. The statement brought a small round of applause from those congregated at Mamdani HQ who understood it – and wider applause once translated.
He promised not to waver on fighting the scourge of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.
Mr Mamdani speaks near-fluent Arabic and used the language to connect with Arab voters during his campaign.
That included a viral social media video released in the last stretch of the campaign in which he said: “I am like your Syrian son-in-law”, in a nod to his Syrian wife, Rama Duwaji.
In his viral video, he said: “My Arabic needs some work, but despite that I want to ask for your support on November 4.”
While he speaks with a Levantine accent, he breaks into Egyptian dialect when petting a cat, showing his adept understanding of the language.