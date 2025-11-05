Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
Zohran Mamdani made a pledge to New Yorkers in Arabic - here's what it means

New mayor has committed to defending minorities after race tinged with Islamophobia

The National

November 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

In his rousing victory speech, Zohran Mamdani appealed to all New Yorkers, promising a city government for everyone.

Yet he specifically addressed minorities and the under-represented, saying he and his supporters will usher in a new generation.

There were three words, spoken in Arabic, to represent his promise: "Ana minkum wa ilaykum", which translates to, “I am of you and for you".

The saying is one that Arabs use to stress belonging and trust. The statement brought a small round of applause from those congregated at Mamdani HQ who understood it – and wider applause once translated.

He promised not to waver on fighting the scourge of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

Mr Mamdani speaks near-fluent Arabic and used the language to connect with Arab voters during his campaign.

That included a viral social media video released in the last stretch of the campaign in which he said: “I am like your Syrian son-in-law”, in a nod to his Syrian wife, Rama Duwaji.

In his viral video, he said: “My Arabic needs some work, but despite that I want to ask for your support on November 4.”

While he speaks with a Levantine accent, he breaks into Egyptian dialect when petting a cat, showing his adept understanding of the language.

Updated: November 05, 2025, 5:49 AM
New YorkUS

