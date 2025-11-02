Ramy Youssef returns to Saturday Night Live as Zohran Mamdani

Ramy Youssef returned as a special guest to Saturday Night Live this weekend, taking on the role of Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City.

The Egyptian-American Ramy and Poor Things star appeared on a sketch spoofing the New York City mayoral debate. The host of the episode, Whiplash actor Miles Teller, took on the role of Andrew Cuomo, former governor of New York and independent mayoral candidate. Comedian Shane Gillis portrayed Curtis Sliwa, wearing in the signature red beret the Republican nominee is known for.

“Hello, everyone,” Youssef began. “I am happy to be here and I’m ready to spend the next hour hearing my opponents pronounce my name in ways you couldn’t begin to imagine. I know some of you are scared of the idea of a young, socialist, Muslim mayor. So allow me to put you at ease by smiling after every answer in a way that physically hurts my face.”

Youssef then broke into a cheek-splitting smile.

Youssef was joined by Miles Teller as Andrew Cuomo (pictured); and Shane Gillis as Curtis Sliwa. Photo: Saturday Night Live / YouTube

The sketch drew attention to many attributes of the candidates. Cuomo’s sexual misconduct allegations were alluded to several times, as were Sliwa’s dramatic retellings of his personal hardships, including the 1992 assassination attempt when he was shot several times by associates of the Gambino crime family.

The candidates were also asked why they were running for mayor of New York City, “the worst job in the world".

As Sliwa, Gillis said he merely needed a job. Teller’s Cuomo answered: “As we all know, as soon as you are elected mayor, everyone in the city already hates you. And in that way, I am already one step ahead of the game.”

Youssef, meanwhile, brought up Mamdani’s eagerness to deliver free healthcare, affordable housing and free internet access to New York City’s residents. “As mayor, can I make that happen?” Youssef’s Mamdani asks. “I’m not sure yet. But together we are going to find out that the answer is no.”

Comedian James Austin Johnson appeared at the end of the skit as US President Donald Trump, saying that the “biggest problem” the candidates would have to take on if they were elected mayor was the US President himself.

“Yes, they can pretend this election is about housing and taxes, but we all know it’s about me, right? Because I’m gonna be very involved, very hands on. This guy knows about hands on, right, Cuomo?”

Ramy Youssef hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2024. Photo: NBC

This wasn’t Youssef’s first appearance on Saturday Night Live. Last year, the actor came on as a host, a milestone appearance that many say as a rite of passage into the western mainstream, especially for comedians.

The show counts many household comedy industry names among its alumni, including Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Robin Williams, George Carlin and Steve Martin.

