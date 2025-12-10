Dancing gorilla wins Comedy Wildlife Awards top prize for 2025

A gorilla skipping through a forest clearing in the Virunga Mountains in East Africa has won the top prize at this year's Comedy Wildlife Awards.

Held since 2015, the annual awards use humour to draw attention to and help raise funds for conservation efforts around the world.

The winning photo, titled High Five, was shot by amateur photographer Mark Meth-Cohn from the UK.

"We spent four unforgettable days trekking through the misty Virunga Mountains in search of the gorilla families that call them home," he says of his photo. "On this particular day, we came across a large family group known as the Amahoro family, they were gathered in a forest clearing where the adults were calmly foraging while the youngsters were enthusiastically playing.

"One young male was especially keen to show off his acrobatic flair: pirouetting, tumbling and high kicking. Watching his performance was pure joy, and I’m thrilled to have captured his playful spirit in this image."

Warren Price, also from the UK, won in the Birds category, with his photo of two guillemot seabirds caught in a territorial fight.

Titled Headlock, the photo shows one bemused guillemot whose head is firmly clamped in his neighbour's beak. The birds are known to be fiercely territorial and often fight over nesting space.

Headlock by Warren Price won in the Birds category. Photo: Warren Price / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

In the Reptiles, Amphibian and Insect category, the winner was 13-year-old Grayson Bell from the US, whose photo shows two male frogs who look like one is trying to baptise the other. Titled Baptism of the Unwilling Convert, Bell shot the picture in 2023 while watching the two male frogs trying to establish their territories in a pond.

"I took my camera and lay on my belly, watching them and taking shots. It wasn’t until I got back to the house and looked at the pictures that I saw this one and realised how much I liked it. I showed it to my parents and they loved it too and it became one of my favourites," Bell says of the photo.

Bell also won the under-16 Junior Award for his photo.

Baptism of the unwilling convert by Grayson Bell. Photo: Grayson Bell / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Winners were also named for several categories including Mammals, Birds, Fish and Other Aquatic Species as well as Reptiles, Amphibians and Insects.

The Wildlife Comedy Awards are open to photographers around the world. Each year, the competition supports a sustainable conservation organisation, with prize winners handed their trophies at an awards ceremony in London.

This year's top prize winner received a one-week photographic safari holiday in Kenya, while category winners received photography kits from Nikon.

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4-litre%20flat-six%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E525hp%20(GT3)%2C%20500hp%20(GT4)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E465Nm%20(GT3)%2C%20450Nm%20(GT4)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20automatic%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh944%2C000%20(GT3)%2C%20Dh581%2C700%20(GT4)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

'Gehraiyaan' Director:Shakun Batra Stars:Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa Rating: 4/5

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Basel v Manchester City Sevilla v Manchester United Porto v Liverpool Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma Chelsea v Barcelona Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour