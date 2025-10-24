Multicultural Global Village park in Dubai is a prime example of the myriad customs residents are exposed to and influenced by in the UAE. Antonie Robertson / The National
Lifestyle

The UAE quirks I've adopted after living in the country for 19 years

  • English
  • Arabic
David is an assistant features editor working in the Arts&Culture and Lifestyle departments. Originally from Manipur in North East India, he moved to the UAE in 2006. Before joining The National, he was the editor of tabloid!, the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement of Gulf News, where he worked for 10 years.

October 24, 2025

It slipped out without thinking. On a recent work trip, when one of the journalists in our group showed up late for an event, I blurted out: “Yalla!

The looks I got from the international crowd were a mix of confusion and amusement. Some chuckled politely, others asked curiously what it meant. For me, though, it was a small but telling moment – a dead giveaway of where I live, and, perhaps, where I now belong.

After more than 19 years in the UAE, I’ve realised I’ve adopted quirks and habits that have quietly stitched themselves into my identity. They’re not always obvious until I leave the country, but then they show up in unexpected ways.

At home, I often cook adobo and sinigang, Filipino dishes I first discovered after moving to the UAE – and recipes I proudly introduce to friends and family when I travel back home to India.

Even my everyday cravings are shaped by life here. I’ve never had better shawarma than from Syrian and Lebanese-run hole-in-the-walls across the country. And while I grew up in South India, it was here that I discovered fiery, fragrant and almost unbeatable Pakistani biryani. And Afghani pulao. And Yemeni mandi. I could go on.

It also goes without saying that no one puts on a brunch quite like Dubai.

Shawerma Al Farooj in Satwa is among many hole-in-the-wall shawarma joints the writer frequents. Victor Besa / The National
Shawerma Al Farooj in Satwa is among many hole-in-the-wall shawarma joints the writer frequents. Victor Besa / The National

Beyond the food, it’s also the cultural exposure. This week, my neighbour’s door was beautifully decorated for Diwali. During Ramadan, the building glows with lanterns. And soon there will be trick-or-treaters knocking for Halloween. These aren’t experiences I actively seek out, they’re simply woven into daily life here.

Another habit I’ve picked up, and one I sometimes forget doesn’t translate everywhere, is linked to safety. In the UAE, I won’t think twice about leaving my phone or wallet on the table when I get up to refill at a buffet or head to the bathroom at a cafe. It’s second nature here, but try doing that in many other countries and you’d be lucky to find your items still there when you return.

The Baps Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is testament to the UAE's open-mindedness towards other faiths. Victor Besa / The National
The Baps Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is testament to the UAE's open-mindedness towards other faiths. Victor Besa / The National

There are other quirks woven into my daily routines, too. I’ve become used to shops being open late, sometimes around the clock, so much so that travelling in Europe – where many shutters come down by 8pm – feels like a minor shock for someone used to the 24/7 culture of the UAE.

Delivery service has spoiled me as well. Here, you can get almost anything brought to your doorstep, from groceries and a phone charger to medicine if you’re unwell. And when it comes to hotels, I always expect the best, coming from a country where hospitality is an art form, and five-star service is a baseline, not an exception.

I recently wrote about why I prefer to stay in the UAE during summer, choosing to enjoy the slower, more enriching pace of life. Like many, I've also learnt to adapt to “inshallah time”, knowing five minutes likely means much longer.

Over the years, these borrowed habits have become second nature. They’re little reminders of the UAE’s imprint on me and show how a place shapes us in ways we don’t always notice, until one day we do.

Analysis

Members of Syria's Alawite minority community face threat in their heartland after one of the deadliest days in country’s recent history. Read more

