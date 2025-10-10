Timeframe: When Abu Dhabi opened the world's largest falcon hospital in 1999

When the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital opened on October 3, 1999, it marked a new chapter for one of the UAE’s oldest traditions. Falconry has long been a source of pride in the region, woven into its cultural identity and celebrated as a sport and a heritage practice.

Yet back then, there were few specialised centres to care for the birds, which held such significance in the country. The hospital was created to change that, offering a dedicated space to ensure their health and longevity.

In its early days, the focus was on essentials. Falcons came in for annual check-ups, treatment for common illnesses and injuries, and precise procedures such as feather repair or surgery – work that required expertise and patience.

Mohammed Sayees, left, and Juma Al Mansoor wait for their birds to be examined at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Research Hospital in September 2000. Reuters

For falconers, it was a place where they knew their beloved and prized birds had access to professional care. Within a few years, word of the hospital’s success spread, and by the end of its first decade, it was treating thousands of falcons annually, cementing its reputation as the largest and most advanced centre of its kind.

As its reputation grew, so did its responsibilities. The hospital became not just a treatment centre but also a centre for research, contributing to a greater understanding of avian health and conservation. Its services eventually expanded to include other animals, from cats and dogs to wildlife, broadening its role.

The Falcon Hospital has also found another purpose: education. By opening its doors to visitors, it gives the public an opportunity to see falcons up close, tour the treatment rooms and understand why these birds remain such an enduring part of Emirati life. Visitors can even witness the bond between falcon and falconer.