MG 7 2.0T road test: Sporty sedan is a cut above the norm for its price

In a bygone era, MG was known for turning out characterful and engaging roadsters that were nonetheless blighted by being rust-prone, leaky and generally unreliable. The formerly ubiquitous MGB exemplified all these traits.

Today’s MG (under the stewardship of China’s SAIC Motor since 2007) sits in a different universe, having traded in the romanticised charm of the marque’s yesteryear offerings for practicality, impeccable build quality and keen value for money.

Although the modern-day MG line-up is primarily SUV-focused (with combustion-powered models, hybrids and EVs making up the mix), a stylish recent addition is the MG 7 sedan, offered with a choice of 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre turbo engines.

The dashboard is equipped with a 10.25-inch virtual instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. Gautam Sharma for The National

Its tapered surfaces and a broad footprint endow the MG 7 with a pleasingly dynamic stance, and its eye-catching visuals alone could be enough to lure some buyers. There’s more than a hint of Audi A7 in the MG’s profile, and that’s no bad thing.

MG 7 pricing in the UAE starts at Dh95,445 for the entry-level 1.5-litre turbo, rising to Dh117,059 for the significantly more potent 2.0-litre turbo flagship. Its price point puts the MG 7 in the same ballpark as the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Nissan Altima et al.

We tested the 2.0-litre range-topper, which thrashes out 261hp and 405Nm, eclipsing even Volkswagen’s Golf GTI hot hatch, which cranks out 245hp and 370Nm. Our seat-of-the-pants impression is that the MG would dispatch the 0-100kph sprint in just over six seconds.

The MG 7 2.0T cranks out 245hp and 370Nm. Gautam Sharma for The National

That said, the nine-speed auto tends to be a bit lazy in Normal mode and overeager in Sport, so you’re stuck between the proverbial rock and hard place. This is by no means a deal breaker, though, and it’s easy to adjust your driving style accordingly or use the flappy paddles to shift manually.

The MG’s steering has a pleasing crispness and heft, and the throttle and brake pedals are also progressive and well weighted, contributing to a confidence-inspiring connection between car and driver. Road and wind noise are well suppressed and ride quality is decently compliant without reducing the car to a roly-poly blancmange.

For its price range, the MG 7 2.0T offers crisp drive quality. Gautam Sharma for The National

The MG 7 is entertaining to hustle across winding roads – up to a point. Fling it into corners with moderate vigour and the sedan remains composed and faithfully tracks the intended line. Push harder than this and the front wheels scrabble for grip.

Considering the MG 7’s keen price point, the standard of fit, finish and materials inside are better than the norm for its segment. Our test car was swathed in a dubious shade of mauve leather/suede upholstery, but even the garish colour didn’t overly detract from the cabin’s aesthetic appeal.

There’s an expansive Mercedes-esque glass display panel that sits atop the dashboard, and this houses both the digitised 10.25-inch virtual instrument cluster, as well as the 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen.

There’s more than a hint of Audi A7 in the MG’s profile, and that’s no bad thing. Gautam Sharma for The National

The infotainment screen is generally intuitive to use, but among the annoyances is a seemingly pointless birds-eye graphic of the car that pops up on to the screen – overriding the navigation map – whenever you approach a junction. This necessitates a click on the screen to get rid of the graphic and get back to the map so you can see where you need to go.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

There’s also a plethora of irksome warning chimes and beeps that I needed to quickly deactivate to ensure I didn’t blurt out a stream of colourful expletives.

On the plus side, the seats are comfy and supportive, and six-way electrical adjustment means you can easily conjure up an agreeable position behind the wheel. Boot capacity of 450 litres is reasonable, but by no means class-leading for this segment. That said, luggage space can easily be extended by folding down the rear seats.

Overall, the MG 7 earns a thumbs-up as its svelte looks, borderline premium cabin ambience and equipment levels are a cut above the norm for its segment. Its performance and driving dynamics, too, are commendable for its price.

The MG 7 might not be as characterful as the venerable MGB, but it’s a far superior car.

