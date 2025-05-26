Miss England 2025 Milla Magee earlier quit the Miss World competition citing 'personal reasons'. Milla Magee / Instagram
Miss World accuses Miss England of making 'defamatory statements' about her time in India

Milla Magee quit the long-running competition over allegedly bad treatment by organisers

David Tusing

May 26, 2025