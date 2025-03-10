Karen Wazen named newest regional goodwill ambassador for UNHCR

Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen, known for her eponymous eyewear brand, has been named a regional goodwill ambassador for the United Nations refugee agency.

To mark her appointment, she has launched a special Ramadan appeal for donations through her brand, with proceeds supporting the provision of life-saving assistance, including shelter, medicine, food and clean water to displaced families through the UNHCR.

“Being appointed as a UNHCR goodwill ambassador is an honour and a profound responsibility,” said Wazen, who has more than eight million followers on Instagram. “I hope to capitalise on my platform to shed light on the struggles refugees face, inspire meaningful action and help those in need.

“Every contribution, no matter how small, can help restore hope and dignity to those who have lost so much.”

As a goodwill ambassador, Wazen will use her platform to highlight the difficulties faced by forcibly displaced communities. She has been supporting the UNHCR since 2018, with her first visit to settlements in the north of Lebanon, where she met Syrian refugees.

Since then, she has continued to support other UNHCR campaigns, including its global Ramadan campaign, winterisation campaign and emergency appeals such as during the Beirut blast and Bangladesh monsoon.

Wazen joins a group of other goodwill ambassadors that includes Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, Saudi singer and actress Aseel Omran and British actor Theo James.

“We are delighted to welcome Karen Wazen as UNHCR’s goodwill ambassador,” said Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR’s senior adviser and representative to the GCC.

“Her passion and commitment to the refugee cause will be instrumental in raising awareness about the plight of forcibly displaced people and mobilising essential support. We look forward to working closely with her to amplify the voices of displaced communities and advocate for their rights and well-being.

“In times of crisis, the strength of our humanity is revealed through collective action. We cannot but rely on the power of the community to provide hope and support to the most vulnerable forcibly displaced people.

“Every act of kindness in solidarity counts and has a direct impact on those in need. We hope that this Ramadan, through the many great initiatives, will yield hope and strengthen the sense of communities coming together.”

