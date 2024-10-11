Star florist Jeff Leatham on his blooming marvellous Dubai creation – and working with the Ambanis

He has worked with Cher, Tina Turner and the Dalai Lama. But florist Jeff Leatham now has a new claim to fame as he unveils his latest work in Dubai. “This is probably the largest installation, in terms of size, that I've ever done at a hotel,” says the American of his first project in the UAE. The ostentatious sculpture in the lobby of Four Seasons Resort Dubai opens to the public on Saturday and will be there for five weeks. “It's important to give people an experience that's unique,” adds Leatham, 54, whose career spans three decades. “I think people come to Dubai for that experience.” The eye-catching floral decor in the hotel lobby is complemented by an earthy fragrance. Leatham utilised orchids, hydrangeas, plumosas and more, dying them in deep shades of purple, pink and orange. The Los Angeles artist also used palm leaves to localise the piece. “We were driving around the city and I saw a lot of palm trees, and it's important for me to incorporate local culture in my creations,” Leatham explains. “We used the leaves, then painted and coloured them to make them look new and exciting.” Leatham likes to keep things “clean, simple and chic” and tries hard to stay true to his artistry. He wants to avoid “getting caught up on social media of what you should or should not do as an artist”. His work is anything but straightforward, but simplicity comes from the “harmony” of his colours, blooms and patterns. “My worst nightmare is a bouquet that has many different colours mixed in many different places, because the eye does not know where to look,” he explains. “In my floral design process, it's all about having a Zen experience.” Determined to continue working until he is 65 and “probably on a wheelchair”, Leatham is not out of ideas yet. Far from it. There are still many ways to innovate. “Repetition is my worst nightmare,” he says. Although most of his clients are in the US and Europe, Leatham has worked with big names in Asia too, including the Qatari ruling family and the Ambanis from India. During one of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/07/11/billionaire-wedding-planning-ambani/" target="_blank">Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant</a> festivities in March, he collaborated with Indian designer Manish Malhotra and Interflora to transform the venue into a floral wonderland. “I love working with the Ambanis because they do lead a life of excess, but they've worked really hard for that,” says Leatham, who has worked for the billionaire family frequently over the years. “When you walk into their homes or their offices around the world, there's always big portrait of Mr Mukesh Ambani's father,” he says, adding that the family is fun to work with. Leatham's clientele also includes the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2023/11/12/martyn-lawrence-bullard-celebrity-interior-designer/" target="_blank">Kardashian </a>family and other Hollywood stars. “The most famous person on my phone? There are a lot,” he says with a chuckle. Leatham is happy to have reached a point in his career when he is asked to provide artistic nuance rather than be told what to do. Asked what his favourite thing is about working with celebrities, Leatham replies: “It's that they trust me. I just got a note from Barbara Streisand yesterday. It said: 'Dear Jeff, you enrich my life'.”