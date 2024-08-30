Premier League fan clubs: Where to find your football tribe in UAE

With the English and Scottish <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/" target="_blank">premier leagues</a> under way, official UAE supporters of major teams have been gathering to watch the live games across the country. The camaraderie also extends after the final whistle, with many clubs hosting social events, some of which feature present and former players. And if your team doesn’t have an official supporters' group in your location, clubs often allow you to start your own providing you meet certain criteria and, in some cases, pay a registration fee. For example, Manchester United requires at least 10 people to be an official member or a season ticket holder of the club. With<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/19/ange-postecoglou-targets-consistency-at-tottenham-ahead-of-opener-against-leicester/" target="_blank"> Tottenham Hotspur</a>, some of the rules include having at least 15 members and the club to be named after the area in which they are based followed by the word Spurs. That said, the UAE has plenty of clubs covering major sides in the English and Scottish football leagues. Here is an alphabetical guide to who they are and where you can find them. One of the country's most established fan clubs of the London premiership team,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liverpool/" target="_blank"> Arsenal </a>UAE has been a haven for Abu Dhabi and Dubai supporters since it was launched in 2008. Officially acknowledged by Arsenal as one of its 200-plus international fan clubs, the group gather to watch matches at Garden on 8 at Media One Hotel and Bridges at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi. <i>instagram.com/arsenaluaeofficial</i> UAE fans have been following the joy and pain of West Ham United since 2012. The group is acknowledged by the London side, with Dubai Hammers being invited to training sessions when West Ham United were in Dubai, and hosting meet and greet sessions with club stars Tony Gale and Frank McAvennie. <i>dubaihammers.co.uk</i> Arguably the happiest fan club in the UAE, considering how<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank"> Manchester City</a> – owned by UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed – has won the Premier League for the past four years. That said, a new season means a fresh challenge and fans can watch the drama unfold in various venues in Dubai and the rest of the UAE. To find out where, you need to sign up to the private Facebook groups where details are shared. Affiliated with Liverpool in 2006, the club's websites state it has more than 200 active members. With games watched at McGettigan’s in JLT, rival matches and derbies can welcome up to 400 people. Dubai Reds also hosted meet and greets with former Liverpool players including Ian Rush and Robbie Fowler. The Abu Dhabi Reds, another supporter group, also catch up for match days. Details of which are shared once you join the private Facebook group which already boasts over 600 members. <i>facebook.com/groups/mancitydubai</i> Even the most diehard supporter of newly promoted Southampton will acknowledge it will take a monumental effort to remain in the top flight. But such is the club’s history and pedigree that Dubai has an official group meeting each match day at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club. <i>x.com/dubaisaints</i> According to Tottenham Hotspur’s website, Dubai Spurs is one of the London side's 464 supporters’ clubs. Established in 2021, the group watch games at the Double Decker at the Swissotel Al Murooj and a membership scheme allows entry to quiz nights, free food during the half-time break and a newsletter. <i>dubaispurs.com</i> Manchester City's arch rivals also have an official fan club, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank">Manchester United</a> Supporters' Club officially acknowledged in 2004. Fans of the Red Devils can watch the games at Dubai's The Red Lion. <i>instagram.com/muscuae</i> One of the biggest fan groups in the Gulf, the other being in Doha, Newcastle United Supporters Club has nearly 1,000 followers on its private Facebook Group. Launched in 2008, fans of the Tyneside club have been packing in Urban Bar and Kitchen at JLT on match days. <i>instagram.com/nufc.dubai</i> Part of Aston Villa’s large number of international fan clubs, Dubai Lions celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. In the past decade, UAE fans have experienced the highs and lows of following the Birmingham-based side, including being relegated from the Premier League in 2016 and bouncing back to compete the European Champions League this year. The group gather to watch the games at The Rose and Crown at V Hotel in Al Habtoor City. <i>facebook.com/DubaiLionsAVFC</i> While it's a season of change for the London side, its UAE supporters' group is one of the the region's most established. Running for more than a decade and with nearly 20,000 followers on its Facebook page, the group convenes at the Belgian Cafe in Dubai's Barsha Heights for all games. One of the oldest fan groups in the UAE, members of Dubai have been supporting Glasgow's Celtic FC since 2003. With a scheme allowing members to take part in meet and greet events with visiting current and former players, Dubai Hoops meet up each matchday at McGettigan’s in Dubai World Trade Centre. <i>facebook.com/dubaihoopscelticsupporters</i> One of 584 of the Rangers' registered supporters’ clubs, Dubai Loyal is the group to join when supporting them. You can watch every game with the fans at the Dubai Grandeur Hotel. <i>dubailoyal.com</i>