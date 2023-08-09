New Dubai restaurants opening in August, including Din Tai Fung and Hoe Lee Kow

After a relatively quiet July, the UAE's dining scene is firing up again this month with big-name launches in the pipeline, including venues led by celebrity chefs.

Here are four to check out in Dubai.

Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia

Cuisine: Indian

Duck galawati. Photo: Atrangi

The Indian restaurant at Jumeirah Al Qasr is Ritu Dalmia’s latest endeavour. The prolific chef, who usually specialises in Italian cooking and runs Delhi’s Diva restaurant, aims to provide a distinctive twist on Indian cuisine while tapping into the country’s diverse roots.

READ MORE Filipino brothers behind IchiRyu restaurant on making ramen worth queueing for

Customers can expect dishes such as chole bhature, duck galawati and kappa meen curry. Fans of Indian cuisine can look forward to cooking celebrating simplicity.

As Dalmia tells The National: “What's interesting about Indian cooking is the amount of spices available to us, but the real challenge is to use them intelligently. I don't want to prove how clever I am by using 50 different spices, but rather I want to use one spice that will stand out, and make people really taste what they are eating.”

Opens August 16; Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai; 800 6234628

Hoe Lee Kow

Cuisine: Korean

Sweet potato brulee. Photo: Hoe Lee Kow

Michelin-lauded chef Reif Othman, who is best known for his Japanese Kushiyaki cooking, has ventured into the Korean barbecue business with Hoe Lee Kow, which is open at Dubai Hills Business Park.

On the menu are “unconventional” dishes including grilled ori gogi, ramyun soup, sweet potato brulee and plenty of sharing-style banchan dishes with rice.

The restaurant lists its dress code as smart-casual and says it “reserves the right to deny entry to anyone wearing flip-flops, beachwear and gymwear after 6pm”, while children under 10 are not allowed after 8pm.

Open Tuesday to Thursday, 6pm-11pm; Friday, 6pm-midnight; Saturday, noon-midnight; Sunday, noon-11pm; Monday, closed; Building 4, Dubai Hills Business Park; 04 255 5142

Din Tai Fung

Cuisine: Chinese

Din Tai Fung is known for its dumplings and sauces. Photo: Din Tai Fung

The beloved Taiwanese brand will open its first licensed restaurant in the UAE this month, on Bluewaters Island, Dubai.

While the xiao long bao, tangy wontons, egg fried rice and dan dan noodles are time-tested favourites, we also love the mutton pot stickers, prawn pancakes and bean curd puffs.

Opening TBC; The Wharf, Bluewaters Island, Dubai

Osh Del Mar

Cuisine: Uzbek, Central Asian

The Uzbek restaurant will open at Address Beach Resort this month. Photo: Osh Del Mar

Open-fire cooking with a focus on seafood is the USP of this restaurant at Address Beach Resort, which serves dishes from Uzbekistan and Central Asia.

Variations of these – both seafood and meat – will be prepared using three types of charcoal grills (Josper, robata and spit), plus natural wood smoke.

Opening TBC, Address Beach Resort, Dubai