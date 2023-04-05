Christine Lagarde speaks about car safety and accessorising neck brace after car crash

The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, has spoken out on the importance of wearing a seatbelt after she was in a minor car crash last month.

Lagarde was the passenger in a car when it was involved in a collision leaving the Euro Summit in Brussels on March 24.

At the time, a spokesperson for the ECB said: “She was not driving. No one was seriously hurt. The president suffered a very minor injury and — after a medical examination — is wearing a neck brace while fulfilling all her duties as normal.”

And during her recent engagements, Lagarde has been creatively accessorising her neck brace.

From covering it with scarves, to pinning decorative brooches on the front of it, Lagarde has found different ways to incorporate it into her outfit.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, she spoke of the importance of car safety and embracing the challenge of styling her newest accessory.

“My recent car accident served as a stark reminder of just how important it is to always fasten your seat belt. If I hadn’t had my seat belt on, things could have been much worse,” she said.

“Keeping ourselves and others safe should be our top priority, and the neck brace I’m wearing reminds me of that every day. I’ve also embraced the challenge of finding creative ways to style it for the various events I’ve attended lately.”

Lagarde, 67, is a French politician and lawyer who has served as the president of the ECB since 2019. She previously served as the 11th managing director of the International Monetary Fund from 2011 to 2019.