Ramadan fashion: The best styles from regional brands

As Ramadan edges closer, thoughts are turning to spending time with friends and loved ones.

With dedicated collections created especially for Ramadan, it's also an opportunity to support regional labels. Whether you are looking for a whole new outfit, or for an abaya to layer over existing wardrobe staples, here is some fashion inspiration.

Dal

Saudi label Dal has crafted a Ramadan collection in a muted palette of smoky blue, blush pink, ivory and gold. Garments cleverly mix simple materials with sequins, such as a striped kaftan in mocha, with a collar of sequins in grey, peach, orange and silver, and an open-front abaya in midnight blue, with sheer embellished sleeves from elbow to wrist.

Ounass.ae

Amarah

Also from Saudi Arabia is Amarah, founded by designer Arwa Alkadi in 2019. Offering what it calls “new age romance portrayed through a contemporary lens,” its styles, elegant and wearable.

For Ramadan, Bthaina dresses are long and flowing, topped with metallic beadwork detailing on the shoulders and upper arms. With metallic accents in gold and rust, and sleeves that end just below the elbow, these styles are great for teaming with stacked bracelets.

amarahofficial.com

Shatha Essa

Dubai-born label Shatha Essa is offering a Ramadan collection inspired by the lush mangroves of Abu Dhabi. The collection has is made up of understated pieces in earthy tones of sand, cream and taupe, with subtle detailing such as lacework and draped necklines. Other pieces are inspired by water, such as a deep blue kaftan edged with silver sequins.

shathaessa.com

Serrb

Launched in 2018 by three Emirati sisters, Budoor, Noor and Sarah Al Khaja, Serrb's focus is on clean, contemporary designs. This Ramadan is all about colour at Serrb, with a bright and cheerful collection that includes a belted trench coat in rich marigold yellow and a fluid, batwing dress in powder blue satin, featuring sleeves elongated to the floor.

serrb.com

Hashimi

Hashimi, another brand that is headquartered in the UAE, is the brainchild of Emirati designer Fatma AlHashimi. Hashimi's designs use different textures,understated cuts and tonal embroidery, and often feature detailing such as plaited waist bands. For Ramadan, its silk, belted abayas in moss green and ivory feature swirling Rococo patterning, creating a rich quilted feel.

Ounass.ae

Mauzan

Founded in 1991 by Emirati designer Rafia Helal Bin Drai, Mauzan is known for its lacework, and its latest Ramadan collection is no different. Highlights include a Tencel abaya featuring delicately hemmed guipure lace cuffs.

mauzan.com

Bambah

Dubai label Bambah has a variety of kaftans, abayas and dresses for Ramadan, made in vintage-inspired fabrics featuring floral brocades that channel 1960s style. The spring-inspired colour palette features designs in purple, pale yellow, sorbet orange and soft olive, while silhouettes are chic, with dropped, double waists and gathered shoulders.

bambah.com

Illi Studio

The brand, created by Emirati-Moroccan designer Rawdha Thani, offers a new take on the abaya. Although Illi's styles are clean and contemporary, the label focuses on preserving traditional techniques and motifs. Its Ramadan collection comes in a colour palette of soft pastels, such as a blue, tie-dye abaya in ribbed crepe fabric covered in swirls of grey and blues, or an open-front abaya in a diamond weave fabric that echoes the patterns of traditional keffiyah scarves.

illistudio.com

Noor Al Bahrani

Omani designer Noor Al Bahrani's self-titled label offers elegant abayas and dresses. For Ramadan, its collection features crystal-embellished bright kaftans, caught at the waist with plaited belts and co-ords featuring tunic tops and wide-leg trousers.

nooralbahrani.net