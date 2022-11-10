The 12 best Advent calendars to buy: from socks and skincare to chocolates and toys

Nothing builds the Christmas excitement more than opening the first door of an Advent calendar. And, as December 1 approaches, it’s time to scout out an option to count down the days to the big day.

From beauty calendars from the likes of Kylie Cosmetics, Sephora and Chanel to toys and Lego, there are endless options to suit all ages, budgets and tastes.

Here are 12 of the best on sale.

Sephora, Wishing You

Sephora's calendar features mini versions of some of their bestselling own-brand items. Photo: Sephora

The beauty brand’s 2022 offering features 24 items from its own make-up, skincare, bath and accessory range.

It contains the mini Big By Definition defining and volumising mascara, mini all-day hyaluronic acid hydrator moisturiser, two shower cream capsules in cotton flower, the cherry lip mask and two colour hit mini nail polishes, among others.

Plus, the cardboard comes from sustainably managed forests.

Dh290, www.sephora.ae

Lego, 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Build your own 'Guardians of the Galaxy' set. Photo: Lego

Children and adults alike can enjoy building their very own Marvel universe each day.

Groot, Peter Quill, Rocket Raccoon and more will come to life in this Guardians of the Galaxy calendar, which can be played with long after the Christmas decorations have been put away for next year.

Dh159, www.lego.yellowblocks.me

H&M, jewellery

Wear a different accessory every day as H&M's calendar reveals a selection of fun fashion jewellery. Photo: H&M

The jewellery fan in the house will love this cheery offering from the high-street fashion brand.

Behind the pink candy cane doors are 24 compartments each containing a pair of earrings, necklace or ring.

Dh100, ae.hm.com

Giorgio Armani Beauty Holidays 2022

The luxury brand's calendar features items from its eponymous beauty line. Photo: Giorgio Armani Beauty

This year, the luxury brand has filled its Advent calendar with nine full-sized products and 15 miniatures including skincare, make-up and fragrances.

Count down the days to Christmas with full-sized Lip Maestro #400, Eye Tint #9 and UV moisturiser, mini Si Eau de Parfum, eye make-up remover, Crema Nera Supreme Reviving Cream and lots more.

Dh2,025, www.armanibeauty.ae

'Harry Potter' Sock Advent Calendar

Open the doors to reveal 12 pairs of Potter-themed socks. Photo: Paladone

Slytherins and Gryffindors alike will love this calendar, which hides 12 pairs of Potter-themed socks behind its doors.

The calendar boasts five high socks and seven low socks to fit sizes 36 to 41, perfect for keeping wizarding toes toasty this winter.

Dh120, www.namshi.com

Carolina Bucci, Forte Beads

With two gemstone beads behind each door, you can create your own bracelet for Christmas Day. Photo: Carolina Bucci

Fine jeweller Carolina Bucci has created a calendar that lets you build your own bracelet as Christmas draws closer.

Each drawer features two beads carved from an array of gemstones to be threaded onto a lurex cord with 18-karat gold charms to create a beautiful bracelet to wear on Christmas Day.

Dh4,211, www.net-a-porter.com

HozHoy, 24 Days Countdown Calendar

A toy car hides behind each door. Photo: HozHoy

For children, the only thing better than a chocolate behind each door is a toy.

The HozHoy calendar features 24 different vehicles including trucks, police cars, construction vehicles, buses and lorries to pull back and watch them zoom across the floor.

Dh114, www.amazon.ae

Lush, 12 Days of Christmas

The cosmetic brand's calendar features festive-scented scrubs, bath bombs and more. Photo: Lush

Guaranteed the cosmetics company’s calendar will be one of the best-smelling ones on the market.

The Lush elves have packed together 12 festive-themed bathtime gifts including sweet pudding bath bomb, salted caramel lip scrub, bouncing Santa shower jelly and candy cane reusable bubble bar to keep you smelling sweet.

Dh600, www.lush.com

Net-a-Porter, 25 Days of Beauty

The online fashion store has put together a selection of bestsellers in one stylish box. Photo: Net-a-Porter

The luxury fashion and accessories brand’s 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar is sure to be at the top of every fashionista’s wish list this festive season.

Beauty buyers have put together some of the online store’s top-selling items and team favourites, including full-size versions of Charlotte Tilbury's K.I.S.S.I.N.G. lipstick and Dr Barbara Sturm's The Good C serum.

There’s also a candle, pillow spray and hydrating hair perfume.

Dh1,270.58, www.net-a-porter.com

Cadbury, Dairy Milk

A classic Dairy Milk chocolate advent calendar courtesy of the British chocolatiers. Photo: Cadbury

You can’t go wrong with a classic chocolate advent calendar, and Cadbury’s has come up with a tasty winner.

The Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate chunks advent calendar features 24 individually wrapped whole nut, Dairy Milk and caramel chocolates, for a little bit of cacao indulgence each day.

Dh42, www.spinneys.com

Nespresso, Vertuo Calendar

Coffee lovers can enjoy an array of flavours in the count down to Christmas. Photo: Nespresso

Coffee brand Nespresso’s limited-edition Vertuo Advent Calendar is sure to sell out, so snap yours up fast.

The 24-door calendar, presented in a lovely reusable box, features a different coffee behind each door from the Vertuo Line, including three co-created with French pastry chef and chocolatier Pierre Herme.

Plus, there’s a little extra treat for Christmas Eve.

Dh359, www.ae.buynespresso.com

Meri Meri, wooden railway and train Advent calendar

Children can build this wooden railway scene piece by piece. Photo: Meri Meri

It's one for little ones to enjoy — with the helping hand of grown-ups.

Made of sturdy multi-coloured wooden pieces, construct the track, train, signals and accessories to choo-choo into the festive season.

Dh192.05, www.harrods.com