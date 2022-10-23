Dogs dress up in elaborate Halloween costumes for New York parade

The King of England, Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga and a pirate were among the Halloween costumes on display at the 32nd annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York City this weekend.

It's said to be the largest dog costume parade in the world and hundreds of canines turned up on Saturday with their families to show off their creative clothes, which also included those of a bodega cat, a pizza rat and a lanternfly.

Hosted by former NFL referee Dan Schachner, who also referees the Puppy Bowl, prizes were handed out to some of the best dressed.

This included Best Group Costume, Human and Dogs; Best Costume on Wheels; Best Celebrity-Themed Costume; Best Scariest Costume; and Best Chihuahua, Chi-lloween (this is because the Tompkins Square Park event merged with a chihuahua festival years ago).

Dogs and their owners compete in the 32nd Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade on October 22, 2022, at Tompkins Square in New York City. AFP

Boston terrier JoJo dressed as the "new king of the UK", although not exactly King Charles III, while ZZ, a Maltipoo aged 14, channelled Kardashian wearing the Balenciaga tape dress at Paris Fashion Week 2022, according to the New York Post.

One of the most elaborate costumes was the bodega cat, for pooch Mimi, which came complete with a rolling convenience store on wheels. It featured an ATM, ramen, toilet and religious candles, Mimi's humans told Gothamist.

A cat dressed as a dog even joined in.

This was the parade's first return to its namesake location since 2019, after a Zoom parade was held in 2020 and it moved to East River Park last year.

The parade is over now for another year, but online voting for Best in Show opens on Sunday, with the winner set to be announced on October 31.

This is only the beginning for dog parades in New York this season. Greenwich Village has yet to host the Washington Square Park Dog Day Halloween Parade and Costume Party, then there's the Great Pup-kin Annual Dog Costume Contest in Brooklyn and the Manhattan West Woof Fest: Howl-oween taking place near Chelsea.

