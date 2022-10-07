Dh5,000 dinner experience Sublimotion returns to Dubai, where the table is the stage

One of the UAE's most expensive dinner experiences is back. After making its debut in 2021, Ibiza import Sublimotion, where 12 guests are taken on a 10-course "haute cuisine" multi-sensory dining journey for two hours, returns on November 1 at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai.

The brainchild of Michelin-lauded chef Paco Roncero, guests at Sublimotion will be treated to a theatrical show in a room featuring a 360-degree screen. Images, themed around each of the dishes on the 10-course menu, are projected on to every surface — from the walls to the table — accompanied by curated music and sound.

"Sublimotion is a chef, but he is also a confectioner, an engineer, a composer, a designer, a magician. And, in the end, when everyone comes together, only magic can take place,” said Roncero, whose Paco Roncero Restaurante in Madrid holds two Michelin Guide stars, among many culinary awards.

The menu at Sublimotion will be international, but with mystery and surprise as essential ingredients, he said.

“The truth is that one of our dreams was always to be able to turn the table into a stage. At Sublimotion, the table is a stage where many things happen on it and around it. Quite simply, we have made a change to the way we eat."

Chef Paco Roncero is the brains behind Sumblimotion. Getty Images

Each dish will be introduced by the master of ceremonies and performers with dramatic flair. Then, the real and virtual worlds will combine, and it promises to take diners on a journey they've never experienced before.

Roncero created the concept with Eduardo Gonzales, the chief executive of Vega Factory, which specialises in culinary events and shows. Gonzales serves as creative director for Sublimotion.

"Our goal has always been to transform the table into the best possible stage, a place where we can enhance the pleasure of sharing knowledge, gastronomy and emotion," he said.

The concept first debuted in 2014 in Ibiza before travelling to Dubai last year and ran until February 2022.

The next season of Sublimation will run from November 1 to May 1 at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai. There will be two shows daily, at 6.30pm and 9.30pm. The dinner experience costs Dh5,000 per seat, inclusive of unlimited premium drinks and Dh3,500 per seat inclusive of soft drinks and mocktails.

More information is available at sublimotiondubai.com .

