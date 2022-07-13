Goop sofa and Matthew Williamson plates: CB2 brings designer furniture to Dubai

British interior designer Matthew Williamson, New York City jeweller Jennifer Fisher, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop and American musician Lenny Kravitz are just a few names that create furniture and decor accessories for CB2. The brand falls under the Crate & Barrel family, but has its own identity: one that's meant to be younger, cooler and more experimentative.

This month, Majid Al Futtaim brought over the UAE's first brick-and-mortar outpost of CB2, which is located on level two of Mall of the Emirates, and stocked with everything from stylish sofas to hip wall hangings.

The aforementioned celebrity names — plus interior designers Kara Mann and Ross Cassidy from LA — aside, CB2 Dubai currently offers two in-house collections. Brazilian Rhapsody is the brand’s take on the sun-drenched modernist movement of the 1960s, while the Decor Art capsule is inspired by the fluidity of 20th-century art and sculpture.

Scroll through the gallery above to see some of the coolest pieces in-store.

Janet Hayes, chief executive of Crate & Barrel Holdings, says she hopes the "design-forward collection will resonate with clients who are searching for creative and inspired ways to transform their homes". Fahed Ghanim, chief executive of Majid Al Futtaim – Lifestyle, says: “Physical stores play a vital role in helping customers see, touch and experience products."

A scan through the collection reveals plush couches and lounge chairs; elegant yet eclectic serveware, including kaleidoscopic Loki dessert plates from Matthew Williamson; and a covetable Norse crossbow doubling as wall art.

Elsewhere, jewellery designer Fisher has created a set of Swirl soup bowls for the brand. Each piece in the collection has its own pattern and colour for a "same, same but different" vibe.

Modern design lies at the heart of the CB2 ethos, says the brand's president Ryan Turf, as does ease of access. Accordingly, the store offers online ordering, same-day delivery and at-home assembly.