Where to buy reusable bags as Abu Dhabi set to ban single-use plastic carriers

This week, Abu Dhabi has announced that it is set to ban single-use plastic bags from June. In preparation for the eco-move, residents will need to stock up on reusable shopping bags, so why not find a few fashionable choices?

Supermarkets around the UAE, including Waitrose and Grandiose stores, stock their own printed canvas totes, which you can buy at till points.

Click through the gallery above to see out pick of the most stylish reusable bags.

Alternatively, you can shop online for bags for life, where there is something for every budget.

Noon sells multipacks of camel-print canvas tote bags for Dh9, or if you're looking to splurge, Anya Hindmarch cotton tote bags go for between Dh1,500 and Dh3,000 on The Outnet.

Brands such as Typo, Muji and Kiabi sell canvas totes in a rainbow of colours, as does homeware store Lakeland.

Waitrose x Nuaimi bags can be purchased in Waitrose stores across the UAE for AED 49. Photo: Waitrose

Last year, Waitrose partnered up with Emirati print designer Huda Al Nuaimi for the Waitrose x Nuaimi bag. The striking produce and leaf print has been compared to the Dior Book Tote. At Dh50 it's a fraction of the price, but will stand its own in any chic shopping setting.

READ MORE Sea kelp and wildflowers: the future of sustainable fashion

Grandiose, meanwhile sends shoppers away with canvas bags bearing the slogan, "Plastic is not an option". The chain has been plastic-free at UAE checkouts since 2019.

Abu Dhabi's single-use plastic bags

Abu Dhabi will ban the use of single-use plastic bags from June. Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) said it plans to gradually reduce the amount of single-use plastic products used in the emirate and encourage reusable products.

The initiative is based on plans announced in 2020 to phase out disposable plastics, which had been expected to come into effect earlier, but was put on hold by Covid-19.

.@EADTweets is banning single-use plastic bags from 1 June 2022 as part of Abu Dhabi’s single-use plastics policy, the first integrated policy in the region that aims to reduce plastic pollution and further promote sustainability. pic.twitter.com/LPpH64SXrw — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) April 6, 2022

Dr Shaikha Al Dhaheri, EAD’s secretary general, said the ban is being introduced because of single-use plastic's "harmful impacts on the environment and biodiversity".

“As part of our plan to completely curb the use of single-use plastics, we are encouraging Abu Dhabi citizens to use more multipurpose and re-usable materials to reduce their environmental footprint," she said.

See more alternatives to plastic bags – from canvas totes to keychain bags: