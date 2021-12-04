Zuu and plogging: new fitness trends we'll be embracing in 2022

A new study by PureGym in the UK has ascertained which fitness trends people will be embracing in the new year, as well as those that are on their way out.

The company analysed worldwide Google search data for more than 100 different fitness trends in the month of October, to determine whether interest was increasing or decreasing, as compared to the same period last year.

A whopping 234 per cent increase in interest in weighted hula hoops suggests many of us will be strengthening our core muscles as we move into 2022. The fitness trend went viral on TikTok earlier in the year, with weighted hula hoop workouts racking up close to 200 million views on the video-sharing app.

Also gaining in popularity is Zuu, a type of HIIT training created by Australian fitness guru Nathan Helberg, that uses movements inspired by the animal kingdom to create a challenging full body workout. Zuu registered a 124 per cent increase in search traffic.

Stroller fitness, where parents work out with their push chairs, reverse running and trapeze classes were the third, fourth and fifth most popular fitness trends.

Stroller fitness, where parents work out with their push chairs, is a growing trend. Photo: Zayed Sports City

Findings also reveal that in 2022, many of us will be looking to mix up our exercise routines by merging them with other interests or activities. Plogging, the practise of picking up litter while you run, has recorded a 22 per cent spike in interest.

On the other end of the scale, home workouts, which experienced a boom in the wake of the pandemic, are now registering a steep decline, with interest in “online workouts” and similar searches dropping by 64 per cent. Bollywood workouts, Prancercise and, oddly, jaw and mouth workouts are also decreasing in popularity.

“The world of fitness has gone through a lot of change in the last two years, and it’s been really interesting to see what trends have come out of this period, as well as which trends are on their way out,” says Stephen Rowe, chief marketing officer at PureGym.

“While we’ve loved welcoming people back to the gym, we know the key to a healthy life is finding an activity you enjoy – and fitness trends play a huge part in this.”