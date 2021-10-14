Rare collectibles on show in Abu Dhabi as part of 50 Extraordinary Objects exhibition

An exhibition showcasing rare collectibles will open at Manarat Al Saadiyat on Friday.

Held as part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week, 50 Extraordinary Objects includes pieces from the private collections of five Emirati connoisseurs. Coinciding with the UAE’s golden jubilee, the exhibition is a collaboration between The Edit by Zahra and Retail Abu Dhabi.

From precious heirlooms handed down through the generations to bespoke objects acquired straight off the runway, the exhibition includes exclusive handbags, vintage watches, one-off pieces of couture and other fashion accessories from some of the world’s leading luxury brands, including Hermes, Gucci, Rolex, Dior, Chanel, Chopard, Dolce & Gabbana, Cartier and Prada.

Visitors will be introduced to the provenance and story behind each piece, to highlight their value and rarity.

Fatima Al Fahim’s collection includes bags, shoes and jewellery, including a gold-plated Fendi Peekaboo bag from 2009, a pearl necklace given to her by her mother in the 1970s and a rare Cartier watch from the 1980s. Another highlight is a hand-printed dress by Gattinoni Haute Couture that Fahim bought to wear to a friend’s wedding and calls a piece of ”art”.

Also on show as part of 50 Extraordinary Objects are five rare watches from the collection of Malek bin Eissa. These include a Astronomia Solar Planets by Jacob & Co and a timepiece by Longines that was a gift from Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father. Rare pieces from the collections of Meera Sultan and Hessa Al Hajeri will round off the showcase.

The exhibition is open from 11am to 9pm on Friday and Saturday, at the Terrace in Manarat Al Saadiyat.