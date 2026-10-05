PRYPCO Blocks wants to change the way people talk about property ownership

PRYPCO Blocks, the leading fractional ownership platform, is making real estate investing in Dubai even more accessible with a playful new campaign based on an everyday regional phrase.

The fully digital real estate ownership platform has been successfully enabling the public to make investments in managed homes from just Dh500.

Now PRYPCO Blocks is adding a fresh perspective to Dubai's fractional ownership model through its ‘Habba Habba’ initiative, employing a phrase already used in conversations across the region to increase familiarity.

Many people have an ambition to own Dubai real estate on their future timeline. But most are looking longer term to a point when their savings pot is bigger, their financial knowledge stronger, and buying an entire apartment feels within reach.

PRYPCO Blocks is a fully regulated platform that brings that aspiration forward by offering curated, income-generating Dubai properties - verified and handpicked by its experts - that individuals can invest in sooner, using smaller sums of money.

The Dubai-based fintech, therefore, gives investors a different route onto the property ladder by offering a more manageable starting point.

They essentially get to purchase a piece of a property - fractions of professionally managed rental units - from Dh500, for which the investors receive monthly rental payouts based on the amount they have invested.

This way, they can participate in one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets, without purchasing a whole property.

PRYPCO Blocks’ new campaign, ‘Habba Habba’, is designed to give that proposition a memorable expression.

Familiar phrase, a new way to own

Depending on the context, of course, the Arabic word Habba can mean a seed, or a single piece or a small part of something. When the word is repeated as Habba Habba, it conveys the idea of moving gradually - bit by bit, piece by piece.

For PRYPCO Blocks, that makes for a logical connection that brings the process of fractional ownership into everyday language.

The platform has described the investment model as straightforward, as it allows an investor to buy a fraction of a property, known as a Block, and build a portfolio. Habba then gives people a familiar way to picture that fraction, and a simpler way to talk about it.

PRYPCO Blocks says the campaign, which began on October 1, brings its wider brand platform, ‘Ownership for Everyone’, to life by challenging the perception that property investment is reserved for people with substantial capital or specialist financial knowledge.

Property investment accessible to all

PRYPCO Blocks has also released a comedy-led ‘hero’ film on its platform to introduce the Habba Habba message.

The story begins at a home where a wife tells her husband that she has bought a “Habba of property”.

Her partner’s confusion then sets off an increasingly elaborate attempt to explain what she means, whereupon a sushi chef, a finance professional and a Viking appear, each appear, offering a different interpretation of owning a piece of something.

“As the explanations become more absurd, the film eventually pulls back to reveal the production set, with the director stepping in to explain fractional ownership himself,” says Joseph El Am, general manager of PRYPCO Blocks and Mint.

“The humour comes from the extraordinary effort devoted to explaining a simple idea, namely that you can invest in a property without buying all of it.”

By making that moment entertaining and recognisable, PRYPCO Blocks says it gives audiences a reason to engage with the subject.

Playful connection

Behind the campaign’s playful language is a practical offering, however.

For someone exploring how to invest in the real estate market and considering their first property investment, the lower starting amount of Dh500 puts it within reach by making participation more accessible.

And for an existing investor, fractional ownership offers another way to allocate money to property without purchasing an entire unit.

Regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, PRYPCO Blocks offers both levels of investors - from the UAE and more than 200 countries - access to Dubai rental properties.

PRYPCO Blocks points out that it does not provide investment advice and warns that, like other investments, investing in real estate involves risks and may not produce the anticipated returns. But the platform confirms that its products and services have been approved by PRYPCO Blocks’ Sharia Supervisory Board.

“PRYPCO Blocks’ message connects an accessible entry point with a familiar idea, that progress can happen gradually,” says El Am.

“You can begin with a fraction of a professionally managed rental property, understand how that investment works, and decide how it fits your longer-term plans. Habba Habba gives that first step a name.”

PRYPCO Blocks also says its campaign reflects and speaks to the UAE’s diverse audience.

“The UAE brings together people with different backgrounds, careers, incomes and expectations of what ownership means.

“The film embraces that mix, moving beyond a single, conventional image of a property investor.”

El Am adds: “Its language is deliberately conversational, its characters varied, and its humour makes room for people who may never have considered themselves part of an investment conversation.”

Supported by social content, creator-led storytelling and activations, PRYPCO Blocks says the campaign takes that approach beyond the hero film and makes owning a piece of Dubai's real estate easier to recognise, discuss and understand.

More information about PRYPCO Blocks and available investment opportunities is at prypco.com.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with PRYPCO Blocks