Warning over banking baby teeth 'to treat diabetes and autism'

Parents are banking stem cells from their children’s milk teeth in the hope they can be used in the “next frontier” for treating diabetes.

Some companies even claim that the ‘dental pulp’ is already being used in treatments for debilitating and potentially life-threatening conditions, an investigation found.

Dental pulp is the soft inner tissue found near the centre of a tooth which contains nerves, blood vessels and connective tissue.

The investigation by the BMJ healthcare professionals' publication warned that companies may be misleading parents with “outrageous claims” about how teeth can be used, saying claims about their future medical value are “unproven and potentially misleading”.

They also highlight current research using stem cells in multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and heart attacks.

Experts were alarmed by claims that they could already treat autism and diabetes, which will now be reviewed by the UK’s Advertising Standards Agency.

Tooth stem cell banking costs around £1,900 ($2,560), with an additional annual storage fee of £95. Customers sign an agreement before being sent a collection kit when a child’s tooth becomes wobbly. Lost teeth are then sent to a laboratory where the dental pulp is digested, stem cells cultured until a sufficient number are present, harvested then stored in liquid nitrogen.

Three companies in the UK offering tooth stem cell banking – Future Health Biobank, BioEden and Stem Protect − all operate through one laboratory.

Stem cells were first isolated from teeth in 2000, and less than a decade later companies began to offer tooth stem cell banking. These stem cells are “especially valuable because they are younger and healthier,” Future Health Biobank says.

Scientists have debated whether stem cells derived from dental pulp are comparable with those derived from bone marrow.

Cross section of a human molar. Vector poster

Future Health Biobank says on its website that it has released 26 tooth stem cell samples for treatment − including for autism, type 1 diabetes and knee cartilage regeneration − all to private clinics in North America. It said it would review how information on its site is presented to ensure “readers can clearly distinguish between client experiences and formally published clinical outcomes”.

The company also says it has a “robust, ongoing, storage stability validation programme” with quality control testing “to ensure that there is no deterioration in the integrity, viability or future potential of biological samples”.

The BioEden website says stem cell therapy has been described as the “next frontier” for treating both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. It states it has “already witnessed the remarkable evidence of these ongoing developments” among its own customers.

One 28-year-old treated with dental cells has reported “decreased swelling, an improvement in energy levels, and a reduction in their insulin application,” the website states.

“Another member, who’s halfway through their treatment, has had similar results along with improvements in their liver function, and is to begin their second course later this year,” it continues. “The best stem cells are young stem cells,” which is why it is “advisable” to bank at the youngest age possible, it claims.

Stem Protect cites cleft palate repair, sickle cell disease, HIV/AIDS, severe combined immunodeficiency, and knee cartilage repair under a section of its website headed, ‘What treatments are tooth stem cells used for?’

But several experts are concerned about the claims being made.

Jill Shepherd, senior lecturer in stem cell biology at the University of Kent, says companies are selling the “potential” for something that is not yet borne out by the science. “There is a lack of evidence and a paucity of research using dental pulp stem cells to treat patients.”

Sufyan Hussain, a clinician at King’s College London who is an investigator on the UK arm of a global clinical trial evaluating stem cell therapy for type 1 diabetes, said work on dental pulp stem cells is at a very early pre-clinical stage.

“The stem cells being studied in clinical settings are predominantly from either donated embryos or sources readily available from adults. To my knowledge there is currently no active human clinical research using stem cells derived from baby teeth to treat diabetes.

“At present, there isn't a definitive answer regarding the optimal source of stem cells for future diabetes therapies.”

Diabetes UK said more research was needed before it recommended people engage with commercial companies who are banking stem cells.

Tim Nicholls, assistant director of policy, research and strategy at the National Autistic Society in the UK, said it was “outrageous” that tooth stem cell procedures are being advertised to parents with the false claim of treating autism.

“Autism is not a disease or illness, it cannot be treated and there is no cure,” he said. “It is dangerous and morally bankrupt to target potentially vulnerable people with expensive procedures that could, in fact, cause harm.”

Experts are also concerned about the lack of independent information on tooth stem cell banking to help consumers make a fully informed choice, and say more oversight is needed of the information being used to promote the practice.

Ms Shepherd also believes parents should be given more information on what type of tests are done to validate that stem cells are present in the stored samples, how they were collected and how long they can be viably stored.

She also points out that the phrase “stem cell” is being used as a catch-all. Websites list many pages of research, but these are unlikely to be from dental derived stem cells. “It can be misleading.

“Such decisions can be emotive for parents. But there isn’t the information out there to inform them, and the regulators should take an active role.”

The BMJ findings were sent to the Advertising Standards Agency, which says it will review them.

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

Hidden killer Sepsis arises when the body tries to fight an infection but damages its own tissue and organs in the process. The World Health Organisation estimates it affects about 30 million people each year and that about six million die. Of those about three million are newborns and 1.2 are young children. Patients with septic shock must often have limbs amputated if clots in their limbs prevent blood flow, causing the limbs to die. Campaigners say the condition is often diagnosed far too late by medical professionals and that many patients wait too long to seek treatment, confusing the symptoms with flu.

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Classification from Tour de France after Stage 17 1. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 73:27:26" 2. Rigoberto Uran (Colombia / Cannondale-Drapac) 27" 3. Romain Bardet (France / AG2R La Mondiale) 4. Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana Pro Team) 53" 5. Mikel Landa (Spain / Team Sky) 1:24"

Don't get fined The UAE FTA requires following to be kept: Records of all supplies and imports of goods and services

All tax invoices and tax credit notes

Alternative documents related to receiving goods or services

All tax invoices and tax credit notes

Alternative documents issued

Records of goods and services that have been disposed of or used for matters not related to business

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

What is blockchain? Blockchain is a form of distributed ledger technology, a digital system in which data is recorded across multiple places at the same time. Unlike traditional databases, DLTs have no central administrator or centralised data storage. They are transparent because the data is visible and, because they are automatically replicated and impossible to be tampered with, they are secure. The main difference between blockchain and other forms of DLT is the way data is stored as ‘blocks’ – new transactions are added to the existing ‘chain’ of past transactions, hence the name ‘blockchain’. It is impossible to delete or modify information on the chain due to the replication of blocks across various locations. Blockchain is mostly associated with cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Due to the inability to tamper with transactions, advocates say this makes the currency more secure and safer than traditional systems. It is maintained by a network of people referred to as ‘miners’, who receive rewards for solving complex mathematical equations that enable transactions to go through. However, one of the major problems that has come to light has been the presence of illicit material buried in the Bitcoin blockchain, linking it to the dark web. Other blockchain platforms can offer things like smart contracts, which are automatically implemented when specific conditions from all interested parties are reached, cutting the time involved and the risk of mistakes. Another use could be storing medical records, as patients can be confident their information cannot be changed. The technology can also be used in supply chains, voting and has the potential to used for storing property records.

Yahya Al Ghassani's bio Date of birth: April 18, 1998 Playing position: Winger Clubs: 2015-2017 – Al Ahli Dubai; March-June 2018 – Paris FC; August – Al Wahda

Takreem Awards winners 2021 Corporate Leadership: Carl Bistany (Lebanon) Cultural Excellence: Hoor Al Qasimi (UAE) Environmental Development and Sustainability: Bkerzay (Lebanon) Environmental Development and Sustainability: Raya Ani (Iraq) Humanitarian and Civic Services: Women’s Programs Association (Lebanon) Humanitarian and Civic Services: Osamah Al Thini (Libya) Excellence in Education: World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) (Qatar) Outstanding Arab Woman: Balghis Badri (Sudan) Scientific and Technological Achievement: Mohamed Slim Alouini (KSA) Young Entrepreneur: Omar Itani (Lebanon) Lifetime Achievement: Suad Al Amiry (Palestine)

The specs: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Price, base: Dh1,731,672 Engine: 6.5-litre V12 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 770hp @ 8,500rpm Torque: 720Nm @ 6,750rpm Fuel economy: 19.6L / 100km

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

Scoreline Switzerland 5 Rodríguez 26' (pen), Seferovic 31', 44', 84', Elvedi 62' Belgium 2 T Hazard 2', 17'

Scoreline Chelsea 1

Azpilicueta (36') West Ham United 1

Hernandez (73')

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

FIXTURES All times UAE ( 4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

Champion%20v%20Champion%20(PFL%20v%20Bellator) %3Cp%3EHeavyweight%3A%20Renan%20Ferreira%20v%20Ryan%20Bader%20%3Cbr%3EMiddleweight%3A%20Impa%20Kasanganay%20v%20Johnny%20Eblen%3Cbr%3EFeatherweight%3A%20Jesus%20Pinedo%20v%20Patricio%20Pitbull%3Cbr%3ECatchweight%3A%20Ray%20Cooper%20III%20v%20Jason%20Jackson%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EShowcase%20Bouts%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EHeavyweight%3A%20Bruno%20Cappelozza%20(former%20PFL%20World%20champ)%20v%20Vadim%20Nemkov%20(former%20Bellator%20champ)%3Cbr%3ELight%20Heavyweight%3A%20Thiago%20Santos%20(PFL%20title%20contender)%20v%20Yoel%20Romero%20(Bellator%20title%20contender)%3Cbr%3ELightweight%3A%20Clay%20Collard%20(PFL%20title%20contender)%20v%20AJ%20McKee%20(former%20Bellator%20champ)%3Cbr%3EFeatherweight%3A%20Gabriel%20Braga%20(PFL%20title%20contender)%20v%20Aaron%20Pico%20(Bellator%20title%20contender)%3Cbr%3ELightweight%3A%20Biaggio%20Ali%20Walsh%20(pro%20debut)%20v%20Emmanuel%20Palacios%20(pro%20debut)%3Cbr%3EWomen%E2%80%99s%20Lightweight%3A%20Claressa%20Shields%20v%20Kelsey%20DeSantis%3Cbr%3EFeatherweight%3A%20Abdullah%20Al%20Qahtani%20v%20Edukondal%20Rao%3Cbr%3EAmateur%20Flyweight%3A%20Malik%20Basahel%20v%20Vinicius%20Pereira%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

DIVINE%20INTERVENTOIN %3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Elia%20Suleiman%2C%20Manal%20Khader%2C%20Amer%20Daher%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Elia%20Suleiman%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

57%20Seconds %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet Price, base: Dh429,090 Engine 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 510hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 700Nm @ 1,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.2L / 100km

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor