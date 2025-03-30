Children are particularly vulnerable to measles and symptoms include a cough, fever and blotchy skin rash. AFP
Children are particularly vulnerable to measles and symptoms include a cough, fever and blotchy skin rash. AFP

Health

Measles outbreak in US puts global vaccination campaigns at risk

Funding cuts to WHO inoculation programmes and misinformation on social media hindering plans to eliminate virus by 2030

Nick Webster
Nick Webster

March 30, 2025