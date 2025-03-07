Penelope Newman took part in the London study which aims to correct blocked nasal passages of patients who suffered a profound loss of smell after long Covid. Photo: Penelope Newman / PA
Health

Surgery solves long Covid sufferers sense of smell struggles

One patient's ability to smell returned to normal after an operation on blocked nasal passages

Paul Carey
March 07, 2025