Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, left, visiting the Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Transplant Unit at the Royal Medical Services Bahrain Oncology Centre. Photo: X
Health

Bahrain's pioneering use of sickle cell disease treatment hailed by medical experts

Casgevy, which involves editing the genes in a patient's cells, has also been approved for use in the UAE

Daniel Bardsley
February 19, 2025