Researchers created digital twins of cancer patients, allowing them to predict how their tumours respond to treatments. PA
Health

'Digital twins' of cancer patients created to test treatments

Algorithms used to map black holes predict how tumour will respond to drug therapies

Neil Murphy
Neil Murphy

October 25, 2024

Beshara

