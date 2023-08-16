Does coffee cause cancer? One in eight people think it does, poll suggests

One in eight people incorrectly thinks coffee causes cancer, a new poll suggests.

The opinion is held widely despite a major report in 2016 finding there is “no conclusive evidence” that coffee is carcinogenic.

The World Cancer Research Fund found that 12 per cent of people still believe drinking coffee can lead to cancer.

A poll, conducted on 2,092 adults by YouGov on behalf of the charity, examined lifestyle features and whether or not people believed they were linked to an increased risk of cancer.

About 86 per cent linked smoking to an increased risk of cancer while 60 per cent said that being overweight could increase the chances.

Only 47 per cent think that being physically inactive is associated with an increased risk while 59 per cent believed a poor diet can increase the odds.

Almost three in five, or 59 per cent, said alcohol can increase a person’s risk while 55 per cent said processed meat could be a factor.

The WCRF said about 40 per cent of cancer cases could be prevented through factors including a healthy diet, staying physically active, maintaining healthy weight, not smoking and being safe in the sun.

“These poll results show that many people aren’t aware of some of the steps they can take to help protect themselves from cancer," said Dr Helen Croker, assistant director of research and policy at the WCRF.

“For example, it’s interesting to see that 12 per cent of Brits believe that drinking coffee increases cancer risk, when in fact we have strong evidence that it reduces the risk of liver and womb cancers, and some evidence that drinking coffee could decrease the risk of other cancers including mouth and skin.

“For cancer prevention, there’s no reason for most people not to drink coffee, but for those who do, we recommend not adding sugar or other sweeteners and drinking it in moderation."