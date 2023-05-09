Number of excess deaths linked to diabetes rises in England

Diabetes-related excess deaths in the England has risen to higher than expected levels, a charity has warned.

In 2022 there were more than 7,000 excess deaths in England linked to the condition, which is 13 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels, Diabetes UK said.

Most of these were “were not attributable directly to Covid-19", the charity said.

Its research showed that between January and March this year there were 1,461 excess deaths involving diabetes.

The charity said “urgent action” was needed to reverse the trend.

It said the figures could be “linked to the backlog in routine diabetes care caused by the pandemic” as it called for more to be done to help people “live well” with the condition.

A report from the charity included a poll of patients to find out how many received all of the recommended annual check-ups, which are supposed to help reduce the risk of complications.

It said the poll, conducted by the charity on more than 11,000 people in England living with diabetes, found that 47 per cent received all of the checks in 2021 or 2022, down from 57 per cent before the pandemic.

“This routine care can be life-saving and help prevent other serious complications such as amputations, strokes and heart disease," said Chris Askew, chief executive of Diabetes UK.

“Yet far too many people with diabetes are being left to go it alone managing this challenging and potentially fatal condition, with deeply alarming numbers of checks either missed or delayed.

“We know health professionals are working incredibly hard to give people the care they need, but they are just too stretched to provide the time and personalised support that is required and it’s having a catastrophic impact.”

A Department of Health and Social Care representative said: “The NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme — the largest programme of its kind in the world — has helped over 18,000 people avoid Type 2 diabetes through expert advice on healthy eating and exercise.

“Our major conditions strategy will cover Type 2 diabetes and help to reduce pressure on the NHS.”