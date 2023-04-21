Sleeping pills 'may reduce levels of Alzheimer’s proteins'

Disturbed sleep may be an early warning sign of Alzheimer's disease, researchers have warned.

Many people who develop Alzheimer's experience difficulty falling and staying asleep years before cognitive symptoms such as memory loss and confusion present themselves.

This can create a vicious cycle, where Alzheimer's-related brain changes disrupt sleep, which in turn can accelerate harmful changes to the brain.

However, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis may have identified a way to break this cycle.

A two-night study has indicated that people who took a sleeping pill before bed experienced a drop in the levels of key Alzheimer's proteins, high levels of which gather together to form plaque that collects between neurons and disrupt cell function.

The study involved a sleeping aid known as suvorexant, which is already approved by the Food and Drug Administration for insomnia.

While the study is promising, researchers said, it is still in the preliminary stages, and more research is needed to determine whether long-term use of suvorexant can effectively prevent cognitive decline and at what dose.

The study found that taking a sleeping pill before bed reduced levels of key Alzheimer's proteins. Photo: NYU Abu Dhabi

While sleep medication is not generally recommended for people with dementia, some doctors may suggest trying it for a short period if the sleep problem is severe and non-drug treatments have not worked.

If the patient does take sleep medication, they may become more confused and more likely to fall the next day. Therefore, it is essential to take extra care with them.

If someone with dementia has sleep problems that last for several weeks or more, which is causing them to become more unwell, the Alzheimer's Society advises that they should speak to their health practitioner. They can help determine whether the sleep problem is being caused by something that can be treated with drugs or other therapy.