Abu Dhabi announces New Year's Eve Covid-19 safety plan

Abu Dhabi's public venues and hotels must limit capacity to 60 per cent and ensure New Year's Eve visitors present a negative PCR test as part of a 10-point safety plan announced by authorities.

The capital's Department of Culture and Tourism has issued a circular to all “hotel and tourism establishments, event organisers, venue owners, and cultural and leisure venues” setting out procedures to safeguard public health.

The move is in line with nationwide efforts to limit the spread of the virus amid a recent spike in cases.

Read More Dubai guidelines for New Year’s Eve announced

The UAE recorded 2,234 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest daily tally since June 11.

Daily infections had dropped below 50 in early December but have since risen significantly.

Authorities have called on the public to ring in the New Year responsibly in light of the risk posed by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Abu Dhabi's rules for New Year's Eve events

1 — New Year events must be held in line with Green Pass protocols, meaning members of the public must display proof they have received two doses of an approved Covid-19 vaccine or a booster shot if required

2 — Venues must carry out EDE scanning and temperature checks in an effort to detect potential cases of Covid-19

3 — Enforce the mandatory wearing of face masks

4 — Require the presentation of a negative result of a PCR test taken no more than 96 hours previously

5 — Capacity must be capped at 60 per cent

6 — People must abide by physical distancing measures by keeping at least 1.5 metres apart, but families will be allowed to sit together without the need to distance

7 — Clear entry and exit points must be defined on site

8 — Sanitisers must be provided

9 — Regular disinfection and sanitisation of public areas must be carried out

10 — Establish teams to monitor compliance with the rules