Low-cost MRI scanner built for healthcare in poor countries

Engineers in Hong Kong have built a prototype low-cost MRI scanner that could bring sophisticated disease diagnosis to less wealthy nations.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines that identify diseases and spot injuries are currently out of reach for 70 per cent of the world’s population because of their high price-tag – up to $3 million – and expensive running costs of some $15,000 a month, said researchers in Nature Communications.

But the team from the University of Hong Kong has built a unit that could simply be plugged into a conventional socket and could be built for around $20,000, bringing advanced medical science to poor communities.

“Such technology has the potential to meet clinical needs at point of care or in low and middle income countries,” the developers said.

More than 150 million investigations with MRI are performed each year around the world that can allow doctors to a wide-range of diseases and conditions including tumours, strokes, blood clots, muscle and bone injuries. MRI is based on the use of powerful magnets to produce three-dimensional images.

The sophisticated machinery has to be housed in specialised units and needs highly-trained radiologists to interpret the results of the full-body scanners.

The study found that more than 90 per cent of scanners of the 65,000 scanners around the world were in high-income countries because of the cost. It compared with about 1.5 million ultrasound scanners, a cheaper and less-sophisticated alternative for some conditions but can only survey small amounts of the body at a time.

The researchers said that most doctors only needed to use a small portion of the increasingly sophisticated MRI machines to diagnose conditions, opening the way for lower-cost machines that require less power, maintenance and limited running costs.

The study said that previous attempts at cheaper scanners had not shown good enough image quality to be used for medical purposes. But technological advances in the last two years after suggested the “possibility of generating brain images with low-cost hardware, though the imaging versatility and image quality remain unknown”.

The authors assessed 25 patients to diagnose neurological diseases, including stroke and tumours, using the low-cost scanner and found that it they detected most of the issues.

The Hong Kong researchers said the scanner could be used for brain imaging to complement to high-spec MRI machines and is publishing the designs to allow wider use.