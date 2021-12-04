UAE launches Riayati national medical records database

The UAE has launched a national medical records database to provide a "world-class healthcare system".

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has joined forces with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), Emirates Health Services (EHS), and Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to create the Riayati platform.

The resource will initially be linked to Wareed, the Emirates Health Services' electronic medical records resource in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Nabidh, Dubai Health Authority's health information network.

The unifying of medical records from across the Emirates is intended to improve patient care and make services more response and efficient.

The database was established under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

"The launch of the central system, Riayati, comes in line with the UAE's strategic directions in developing the health sector to improve disease monitoring and management of population health," said Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Minister of State for FNC Affairs.

The second phase of the scheme will align the medical platform with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi.

"We are striving to provide a world-class healthcare system while laying the essential foundations for its success, including a unified E-healthcare system, according to the directives and forward-looking vision of the wise leadership," said Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, chairman of DoH.

"By drawing on the sophisticated infrastructure, high-calibre staff, as well as utilising innovation and digital transformation, efforts will be united to provide s unified E-healthcare system, thus optimising the patient experience, improving therapeutic services, and enhancing the UAE's status in the global health arena."

Under the second phase of the project, the Health Ministry has co-ordinated with DoH to exchange data and information between Riayati and the Malaffi platform.

Malaffi is the region's first health information exchange platform, and one of the world's fastest-growing healthcare information exchange systems.

Malaffi, which means “my file” in Arabic, was launched in 2018 after consultation with healthcare providers.

It aims to offer doctors access to hundreds of thousands of patient files, improving efficiency in areas such as prescription and diagnosis.

"Thanks to the directives and unwavering support of the wise leadership, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a global model to be emulated in terms of leveraging technology and leading the digital transformation to maintain the health of everyone, and improve the quality of health sector in the emirate," said Jamal Al Kaabi, under-secretary of DoH.

Patients will be able to use the e-portal of the unified health record, when available, and be aware of which departments and individuals can view their medical records.