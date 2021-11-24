UAE records 73 new Covid-19 cases and first death in nine days

The UAE reported 73 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 741,643.

Another 90 people beat the virus as the recovery tally climbed to 736,423.

One person died following a coronavirus infection, raising the death toll to 2,145.

It is the first Covid-19 death recorded in the Emirates since November 15.

The latest cases were detected as a result of a further 290,301 PCR tests.

Almost 99.7 million tests have been conducted to date under a robust screening strategy aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

The UAE's daily case numbers have remained below 100 since October 21, in an encouraging sign of the country's steady recovery from the pandemic.