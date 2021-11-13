UAE records 78 new Covid-19 cases and 95 recoveries

The UAE recorded 78 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday as daily infections remained below 100 for the 24th consecutive day.

The latest figures brought the overall tally to 740,879.

Another 95 people beat the virus as the recovery tally climbed to 735,457.

One person died during the 24-hour reporting period, raising the death toll to 2,143.

Case numbers remained low despite a big day of testing across the Emirates.

A further 317,823 PCR tests were conducted, with the total number of tests now topping 96.7 million.

Mass screening of the public and a nationwide vaccination drive has been cited as key to the steady decline in infections during the second half of the year.

More than 21.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the public since the inoculation push was launched in December.