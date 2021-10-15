UAE records 104 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 104 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, as infection rates dropped to their lowest levels in more than 18 months.

Daily figures have stayed below 150 for nine days in a row, continuing an encouraging decline over recent months.

The last time case numbers were lower was on March 31, 2020, when 53 infections were recorded.

The latest cases – detected as a result of another 334,150 tests – took the country's overall tally to 738,372.

A further 179 people overcame the virus, raising the recovery tally to 731,984.

One person died during the 24-hour reporting period, increasing the death toll to 2,118.

Mass screening of the public and a nationwide vaccination drive are credited with limiting the spread of the virus.

More than 88.5 million PCR tests have been conducted to date, while more than 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the public.